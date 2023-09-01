Starfield soundtrack: Full song list & how to listen
Music to watch space go by.
If you’ve been playing Bethesda's massive new space RPG or watching gameplay online and have been wondering who composed its songs – which have been garnering all sorts of praise – this Starfield soundtrack page is the place to be.
Soaring through the stars and taking out a crew of pesky space pirates has never sounded so good, and you’ll want to be able to listen to the soundtrack of the popular studio’s latest any time you like outside of the game.
Aside from the in-game soundtrack, Bethesda and Microsoft teamed up with Imagine Dragons to release the promotional track Children of the Sky (a Starfield song): World Fly Through ahead of the game’s release.
You can watch the music video below:
Read on below to find out everything there is to know about the Starfield soundtrack, including who composed it, whether you can buy it or not and how to listen to it.
Skip to the end of the page, meanwhile, for the full list of songs on the soundtrack of Bethesda’s latest.
Who composed the Starfield soundtrack?
The Starfield soundtrack was composed by Inon Zur. The award-winning composer also wrote music for Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, and returned to Bethesda once again to compose the score for Starfield.
The Israeli-American composer has also worked on many other games including Outriders, Ryse: Son of Rome and Soulcalibur V, to name a few.
He has also written music for many film trailers, including Knives Out and The Shape of Water.
Given the early praise awarded to his work on Starfield, it’s safe to say he’s onto another winner.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Can I buy the Starfield soundtrack?
You can buy the Starfield soundtrack as part of the Starfield Premium Edition bonuses.
If you didn’t pre-order or buy the Premium Edition of Starfield, you can upgrade to receive the digital original soundtrack – and a bevvy of other upgrades including a digital artbook, Old Mars skin pack and other Premium Edition content.
The Premium Edition upgrade will set you back £34.99 on the Xbox store or on Steam.
As far as we can see, there is currently no way to purchase the soundtrack of Starfield separately either as a digital download or physically on vinyl or CD.
Fingers crossed Microsoft sees the error of its ways and puts the soundtrack up for sale separately eventually...
How to listen to the Starfield soundtrack
You can listen to the Starfield soundtrack on Spotify! Composer Inon Zur has released the official soundtrack on the music streaming platform. All 79 tracks of it.
Check out the Starfield soundtrack on Spotify right here:
On top of that, an official Starfield playlist has appeared on Spotify, too, from Bethesda, containing the Starfield Suite track (which is performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, and appears to be a song not in the game - maybe a taster of what to expect from the full list of tracks?) and Children of the Sky by Imagine Dragons.
More like this
You can listen to these tracks below:
Full list of songs on the Starfield soundtrack
The full list of songs on the Starfield soundtrack is as follows:
- Into the Starfield (Main Theme)
- Planetrise
- Go Steady, Go Safe
- Fleet Scum
- First Flight
- The Sol System
- New Atlantis
- Peaks and Valleys
- Starlight Far from Home
- Fine Work Under Pressure
- Navigator Corps
- The Safety of the Citizens
- The Mountain Builders
- Triumvirate
- Ancient Forces
- Exploration I – Home Planets
- Constellations
- Akila City
- Freestar
- The Red Land
- You Make Your Cut, You Get Your Cut
- Cutthroats
- The Eye
- Long Shadows
- A Home Among the Stars
- Field of Vision
- Within the Walls
- Deep Time
- The New Old Frontier
- The Rock
- The World Machine
- Exploration II – The Hills and the Mountains
- Protector
- The Last Explorers
- Field Agent
- In Silent Orbit
- Cydonia
- Trace
- Tectonics
- Dispatched
- Sublevels
- Hardness Scales
- Heliosphere
- Death and Crimson
- Abandoned
- Chamber
- Supra Et Ultra
- Echo Marker
- Exploration III – Explorers Club
- Defender
- Weapons to Bear
- The Ghosts of Science
- Ecliptic
- Decay Heat
- Neon
- Rook
- Exploration IV – Vulcanism
- Core Sample
- Tenacity of Life
- Wrecked Tech
- Canopy
- Spacers
- Understory
- Exploration V – Evergreen
- Guardian
- Stars and Sacrifice
- Under a Distant Sun
- Roughneck High-Tech
- Badlanders
- Exploration VI – Strange Sands
- Moonbase
- Boarded!
- Snowball
- Aurora
- Deep Freeze
- Exploration VII – The Ice Lands
- Nobody’s Home
- Exploration VIII – The Far Reaches
- A Home in the Galaxy
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.