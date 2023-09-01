Aside from the in-game soundtrack, Bethesda and Microsoft teamed up with Imagine Dragons to release the promotional track Children of the Sky (a Starfield song): World Fly Through ahead of the game’s release.

You can watch the music video below:

Read on below to find out everything there is to know about the Starfield soundtrack, including who composed it, whether you can buy it or not and how to listen to it.

Skip to the end of the page, meanwhile, for the full list of songs on the soundtrack of Bethesda’s latest.

Who composed the Starfield soundtrack?

The Starfield soundtrack was composed by Inon Zur. The award-winning composer also wrote music for Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, and returned to Bethesda once again to compose the score for Starfield.

The Israeli-American composer has also worked on many other games including Outriders, Ryse: Son of Rome and Soulcalibur V, to name a few.

He has also written music for many film trailers, including Knives Out and The Shape of Water.

Given the early praise awarded to his work on Starfield, it’s safe to say he’s onto another winner.

Can I buy the Starfield soundtrack?

You can buy the Starfield soundtrack as part of the Starfield Premium Edition bonuses.

If you didn’t pre-order or buy the Premium Edition of Starfield, you can upgrade to receive the digital original soundtrack – and a bevvy of other upgrades including a digital artbook, Old Mars skin pack and other Premium Edition content.

The Premium Edition upgrade will set you back £34.99 on the Xbox store or on Steam.

As far as we can see, there is currently no way to purchase the soundtrack of Starfield separately either as a digital download or physically on vinyl or CD.

Fingers crossed Microsoft sees the error of its ways and puts the soundtrack up for sale separately eventually...

How to listen to the Starfield soundtrack

You can listen to the Starfield soundtrack on Spotify! Composer Inon Zur has released the official soundtrack on the music streaming platform. All 79 tracks of it.

Check out the Starfield soundtrack on Spotify right here:

On top of that, an official Starfield playlist has appeared on Spotify, too, from Bethesda, containing the Starfield Suite track (which is performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, and appears to be a song not in the game - maybe a taster of what to expect from the full list of tracks?) and Children of the Sky by Imagine Dragons.

You can listen to these tracks below:

Full list of songs on the Starfield soundtrack

The full list of songs on the Starfield soundtrack is as follows:

Into the Starfield (Main Theme)

Planetrise

Go Steady, Go Safe

Fleet Scum

First Flight

The Sol System

New Atlantis

Peaks and Valleys

Starlight Far from Home

Fine Work Under Pressure

Navigator Corps

The Safety of the Citizens

The Mountain Builders

Triumvirate

Ancient Forces

Exploration I – Home Planets

Constellations

Akila City

Freestar

The Red Land

You Make Your Cut, You Get Your Cut

Cutthroats

The Eye

Long Shadows

A Home Among the Stars

Field of Vision

Within the Walls

Deep Time

The New Old Frontier

The Rock

The World Machine

Exploration II – The Hills and the Mountains

Protector

The Last Explorers

Field Agent

In Silent Orbit

Cydonia

Trace

Tectonics

Dispatched

Sublevels

Hardness Scales

Heliosphere

Death and Crimson

Abandoned

Chamber

Supra Et Ultra

Echo Marker

Exploration III – Explorers Club

Defender

Weapons to Bear

The Ghosts of Science

Ecliptic

Decay Heat

Neon

Rook

Exploration IV – Vulcanism

Core Sample

Tenacity of Life

Wrecked Tech

Canopy

Spacers

Understory

Exploration V – Evergreen

Guardian

Stars and Sacrifice

Under a Distant Sun

Roughneck High-Tech

Badlanders

Exploration VI – Strange Sands

Moonbase

Boarded!

Snowball

Aurora

Deep Freeze

Exploration VII – The Ice Lands

Nobody’s Home

Exploration VIII – The Far Reaches

A Home in the Galaxy

