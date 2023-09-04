Thematically, it makes sense, as we doubt that simple padlocks would suffice for storing lasers a few centuries down the line.

Starfield digipick explained: How to complete lockpick minigame

In Starfield, when you have a digipick in your possession and you attempt to pick a lock, you will be presented with the lockpicking minigame featuring a number of rings with open slots, all of which need to have a key that fits into them.

YouTuber Kibbles Gaming has a good explainer on how to do it just below, if you are more of a visual learner.

On the right-hand side will be the available keys, and you need to figure out which of these will fit in the open slots. The best thing to do is to take your time and count how many slots there are to eliminate which keys you know won’t work.

Alternatively, if you unlock Security Level 2, the rings will light up blue when you have selected the right key. Be wary, though: Just because it does fit doesn’t necessarily mean it will work, because you can lock out another key required to complete that ring or the next one.

In more advanced locks, you will need multiple keys for each ring - so experiment with lining them up. These keys will be left in place when you try a different one.

Make sure to line up keys that work with the outer and inner rings and that the keys in their respective rings don’t have overlapping slots before committing to attempting to insert them, as it will use a digipick - and undoing it will use another.

Where to get more digipicks in Starfield

You can find digipicks in Starfield across the universe when you loot containers and enemies, pickpocket NPCs and buy them from vendors.

Unfortunately, the vendors only sell a few at a time, so if you need more, what you need to do is buy them, find a chair to sit in and wait for a full 24 hours on the planet you’re on and the vendor will refresh.

Unless you haven’t properly followed our guide and have wasted all your digipicks on a Novice lock, you shouldn’t need to go out of your way to do this, as they do pop up quite frequently as you’re exploring.

Again, Kibbles Gaming has come to the rescue with a very succinct video explaining how to do this.

