Bethesda is no stranger to featuring a name, either, having had the likes of Liam Neeson in Fallout 3 and Matthew Perry in Fallout: New Vegas.

So what about Starfield? With the game set to launch globally on 6th September 2023 across Xbox Series X/S and PC, a lot of details are still being kept under wraps.

That said, we have a good idea of the main cast and the actors providing the voices.

To find out all the voice actors and what characters they're confirmed to be playing, head below:

Starfield cast: Which voice actors are confirmed?

Sarah Morgan is the leader of Constellation, and outside of the nameless (and silent) protagonist, is the biggest face of Starfield. The character is played by Emily O'Brien.

Barrett is played by Barry Wiggins and is one of the first members recruited to Constellation.

Sam Coe is the pilot of the group, and apparently a great father. Ellias Toufexis plays the space cowboy.

The newest recruit to Constellation is Andreja, played by Cissy Jones.

Matteo Khatri is played by Carlos Valdes, who will be in charge of theology at Constellation.

The youngest member of Constellation is Noel, played by Dana Gourrier.

Vlad, a former Crimson Fleet pirate turned Constellation recruit, is played by Bumper Robinson.

The wealthy Walter Stroud is played by Armin Shimerman, one of the most notable names in the cast.

Where do you recognise Starfield voice actors from?

The Starfield cast is full of impressive names, spanning video games, movies and TV - from Assassin's Creed to Django Unchained to Star Trek and everything else in between. We've listed the voice actors and some of their biggest credits below:

Emily O'Brien - Death Stranding (Amelie), Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (Gamora), Marvel's Midnight Suns (Scarlet Witch), Days of Our Lives (Gwen Rizczech)

Barry Wiggins – Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Jem'Hadar Officer), Arrested Development (Actor Portraying Carl Weathers), Goldie and Bear (Papa Bear), Mafia 3 (additional voices)

Elias Toufexis – Gotham Knights (The Penguin), As Dusk Falls (Vince), Assassin's Creed (Federico Auditore da Firenze), Star Trek: Discover (L'ak)

Cissy Jones - Firewatch (Dellah), Telltale: The Walking Dead (Katjaa), Half-Life: Alyx (Olga), Evil Dead: The Game (Annie Knowby), Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (Knockout)

Carlos Valdes – The Flash (Cisco Ramon/Vibe), Up Here (Miguel), Gaslit (Paul Magallanes)

Dana Gourrier – Detroit: Become Human (Rose Chapman), Django Unchained (Cora), The Hateful Eight (Minnie Mink), The United States Vs Billie Holiday (Sadie)

Bumper Robinson – Transformers: Animated (Bumblebee), Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Deadshot), Avengers Assemble (Falcon), Fallout 76 (Officer Sydney), Sabrina the Teenage Witch (James)

Armin Shimerman - Bioshock (Andrew Ryan), Ratchet & Clank (Doctor Nefarious), Stark Trek: Deep Space Nine (Quark), The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy (General Skarr)

