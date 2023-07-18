Below, we’ve listed console commands for things like God mode, unlimited carry weight and noclip, so you can truly terrorise Tamriel better than any ancient dragons could ever do.

We’ve also listed every console command should you be after something specific, but a word of warning – some of these can be a bit buggy or leave your inventory filled with a lot of useless fluff left over from development.

Without further ado – read on to get all the cheats you need to give yourself 1,000 wheels of cheese!

How to use console commands in Skyrim

In keeping with PC gaming tradition, to use console commands you need to press the tilde key (~) and then you can type in any of the commands listed below and hit the enter key to turn the most northerly region of Tamriel into your own playground.

If you want to go full tilt with your cheats, you can enable as many console commands as you like, but fair warning – these games can already be quite janky at the best of times, and using multiple commands at once can amplify this and make your game even buggier.

Because of this, we wholeheartedly recommend making a save and backing it up before delving into any shenanigans so you don’t lose any of your progress.

Best Skyrim cheat codes

To cut to the chase – listed below are some of the best and most useful console commands to use in Skyrim, so you don’t have to go panning for gold in the full list.

tgm – Enables God mode with infinite stamina, magika and carry weight

– Enables God mode with infinite stamina, magika and carry weight tcl – Noclip

– Noclip tai – Toggle Artificial Intelligence (enemies are frozen)

– Toggle Artificial Intelligence (enemies are frozen) tcai – Toggle Combat Artificial Intelligence (freezes enemy combat AI)

– Toggle Combat Artificial Intelligence (freezes enemy combat AI) tdetect – Turn off or on AI detection (you won’t ever get caught stealing)

– Turn off or on AI detection (you won’t ever get caught stealing) player.modAV carryweight [#] – Change your carry weight

– Change your carry weight addshout [shoutID] – Add Shout with its corresponding ID eg addshout FUS for Force Shout

– Add Shout with its corresponding ID eg for Force Shout player.additem [Item ID] [#] – Adds any item and how many you want to your inventory

– Adds any item and how many you want to your inventory player.advlevel – Level up (no perk points)

– Level up (no perk points) player.advskill [skill] [#] – Add skill points to any skill. Skills are denoted by their in-game names other than Archery (marskman) and Speech (speechcraft)

– Add skill points to any skill. Skills are denoted by their in-game names other than Archery (marskman) and Speech (speechcraft) player.setcrimegold [#] – Change your current bounty. If you set it to 0 it will be cleared

– Change your current bounty. If you set it to 0 it will be cleared player.placeatme [Item/NPC ID] [#] – Spawn specific NPCs and how many you want at your location (great for making big battles)

Full list of Skyrim cheat codes

Below is every console command to use in Skyrim. Some require extra info such as item, NPC or location IDs - which can be easily found on Skyrim Wiki.

tgm – Enables God mode with infinite stamina, magika and carry weight

– Enables God mode with infinite stamina, magika and carry weight tcl – Noclip

– Noclip coc [Cell ID] – Teleports you to a location in the game e.g coc Riverwoods)

– Teleports you to a location in the game e.g coc Riverwoods) psb – Unlocks all spells and shouts (including temporary spells left over from development which makes your inventory very messy)

– Unlocks all spells and shouts (including temporary spells left over from development which makes your inventory very messy) player.advlevel – Level up (no perk points)

– Level up (no perk points) caqs – Complete all quests

– Complete all quests tmm,1 – Toggle Map Markers

– Toggle Map Markers tfc – Free camera

– Free camera saq – Begin all quests (We don’t recommend this one!)

– Begin all quests (We don’t recommend this one!) qqq – Exit the game

– Exit the game coc qasmoke – Teleports you to the Testing Hall which includes every item in the game (crashes can occur when opening some chests)

– Teleports you to the Testing Hall which includes every item in the game (crashes can occur when opening some chests) tai – Toggle Artificial Intelligence (enemies are frozen)

– Toggle Artificial Intelligence (enemies are frozen) tcai – Toggle Combat Artificial Intelligence (also freezies enemies)

– Toggle Combat Artificial Intelligence (also freezies enemies) tg – Toggle grass off and on

– Toggle grass off and on tm – Toggle off menus and HUD (great for screenshots!)

– Toggle off menus and HUD (great for screenshots!) tfow – Toggle off fog-of-war (only affects your local area map, not the world map)

– Toggle off fog-of-war (only affects your local area map, not the world map) kill – Kill whatever you’re looking at

– Kill whatever you’re looking at resurrect – Resurrect what you’re looking at

– Resurrect what you’re looking at unlock – Unlock what you’re looking at

– Unlock what you’re looking at lock [#] – Lock what you’re looking at, be it chests, doors or people (# defines lock difficulty)

– Lock what you’re looking at, be it chests, doors or people (# defines lock difficulty) killall – Kill all enemies in your immediate vicinity

– Kill all enemies in your immediate vicinity removeallitems – Remove an NPCs items

– Remove an NPCs items movetoqt – Teleport to your current quest marker

– Teleport to your current quest marker enableplayercontrols – Let’s you move around during cinematics

– Let’s you move around during cinematics tdetect – Turn off or on AI detection (you won’t ever get caught stealing)

– Turn off or on AI detection (you won’t ever get caught stealing) setownership – Set ownership of target item to yourself so that you can take it without it being stolen

– Set ownership of target item to yourself so that you can take it without it being stolen duplicateallitems – Duplicate Items

– Duplicate Items fov [#] – Set your field of view to any number between 001 to 180

– Set your field of view to any number between 001 to 180 advancepclevel – Increase your level

– Increase your level advancepcskill [skill] [#] – Increase skill level by desired amount

– Increase skill level by desired amount player.advskill [skill] [#] – Add skill points to any skill. Skills are denoted by their in-game names other than Archery (marksman) and Speech (speechcraft)

– Add skill points to any skill. Skills are denoted by their in-game names other than Archery (marksman) and Speech (speechcraft) player.modav carryweight [#] – Change your carry weight

– Change your carry weight player.modav Dragonsouls [#] – Give yourself more Dragonsouls to unlock shouts.

– Give yourself more Dragonsouls to unlock shouts. player.setav speedmult [#] – Adjust your movement speed with # being a percentage

– Adjust your movement speed with # being a percentage player.setav Stamina [#] – Set your stamina value

– Set your stamina value player.setav Health [#] – Set your health value

– Set your health value player.setcrimegold [#] – Change your current bounty. If you set it to 0 it will be cleared

– Change your current bounty. If you set it to 0 it will be cleared player.setav Magicka [#] – Set your Magicka value

– Set your Magicka value player.setlevel [#] – Set your character’s level

– Set your character’s level player.placeatme [Item/NPC ID] [#] – Spawn specific NPCs and how many you want at your location (great for making big battles)

– Spawn specific NPCs and how many you want at your location (great for making big battles) player.setscale [#] – Change how big or small your character is with 1 being the default

– Change how big or small your character is with 1 being the default player.IncPCS [Skill Name] – Increase the level of a targeted NPC’s Skill by one

– Increase the level of a targeted NPC’s Skill by one showracemenu – Brings up the character creation menu to let you adjust your appearance but will reset your skills to zero

– Brings up the character creation menu to let you adjust your appearance but will reset your skills to zero [target].getavinfo [attribute] – This shows a list of stats about the desired attribute such as the health or skills of a specific target. If you click on the target, you don’t need to include its ID or write player instead if you want your own stats

– This shows a list of stats about the desired attribute such as the health or skills of a specific target. If you click on the target, you don’t need to include its ID or write player instead if you want your own stats player.additem [Item ID] [#] – Adds any item and how many you want to your inventory e.g. player.additem 0000000f 999 to give yourself 999 Gold for that overdue payday

Adds any item and how many you want to your inventory e.g. to give yourself 999 Gold for that overdue payday player.addperk [Perk ID] – Add perks with the corresponding perk ID. Be sure to have your character’s skill level high enough and you add perks in the proper order otherwise they will not work

– Add perks with the corresponding perk ID. Be sure to have your character’s skill level high enough and you add perks in the proper order otherwise they will not work help – Gives you a list of all console commands

– Gives you a list of all console commands help keyword [#] – Search by keyword using the numbers listed in the help list

