One of the things the TV series recreates faithfully (intentionally or not) is the importance of friendship in such a brutal world.

Fallout 4 incorporates this into the gameplay with its companion mechanic. This allows the player to have an NPC accompany them in the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

There are many on offer, from a loyal dog to romanceable humans (and robots).

If you're jumping back on the Fallout 4 train (like many of us at the moment), then let's take a look at the game's companions!

How many companions are in Fallout 4?

First, how many possible companions are there in Fallout 4? It's a huge world, with more NPCs than the human brain can possibly fathom. But how many of them can we befriend in such a way?

It's not like Pokémon, and you can't try to recruit everyone you come across in the wild. There are only 13 possible companions in Fallout 4.

Now let's take a look at them!

Full list of Fallout 4 companions and how to get them all

While there are only 13 companions, it's quite a variety to behold. Let's start with the one most of you will want, and we can't blame you.

Dogmeat

This faithful canine companion is more than just a comfort animal. He has powerful search abilities to help you find those hidden items, and he's not bad in a fight either. Thankfully, he can only get injured, so there's no need to worry he'll live up to his name.

You can find Dogmeat outside the Red Rocket Truck Stop.

Preston Garvey

Preston Garvey is the leader of the Minutemen, and a good guy to have on your side. As well as a moral outlook, he's pretty handy with a Laser Musket.

Recruit him by completing The First Step mission. He's also romanceable.

Codsworth

Codsworth is a pleasant robot, and the first of the companions that you'll come across. He can modify your weapons and armour, and you can romance him if you're into that sort of thing!

You can recruit him after completing the Out of Time mission.

Nick Valentine

Nick is a suave android dressed as a character plucked from film noir. A private investigator, he's great at hacking and packs a revolver.

Recruit him after finishing Unlikely Valentine.

Piper

An anti-establishment reporter from Diamond City, Piper is great to have around if you want conversations to go your way. Play your cards right and you can romance her, too.

She's available to recruit after finishing the Story of the Century mission.

Curie

Another robot, Curie has an eccentric personality and is located within Vault 81. She wields a flamethrower and, once again, you can try your luck with the robot romance.

You can recruit her after the Hole in the Wall mission.

Deacon

This shades-sporting companion frequently changes his outfits to blend in, so you'll want him around for any stealth or hacking jobs.

He'll join you during the Tradecraft mission.

X6-88

Like Nick Valentine, X6-88 is a synth. But this one is affiliated with The Institute. Equipped with a Laser Rifle, he's great for ranged attacks and energy resistance.

Recruit X6-88 in The Institute.

MacCready

This mercenary is a former gunner, so his accuracy is amazingly high. MacCready lives in Goodneighbor, and it's possible to romance him.

Recruit him as a companion after paying his fee at The Third Rail in Goodneighbor.

Strong

This super mutant lives up to his name. He goes berserk at low health, which makes him a formidable companion in combat.

Recruit him at Trinity Tower.

Danse

A member of the Brotherhood of Steel (which you'll know all about if you watched the TV series), Danse is extremely strong - especially against feral ghouls, super mutants and synths. You can also romance him.

Recruit him at the Cambridge Police Station.

Cait

This shotgun-wielding badass has nothing to lose and everything to gain. A former raider who's addicted to chem and alcohol, take her with you for a hectic time. If you're into bad girls, you can romance her.

Recruit her in the Combat Zone.

Hancock

Hancock is a ghoul, so his face will be familiar if you've just finished marathoning the TV series. Sporting 18th-century attire, this shotgun-toting rogue is handy in a fight.

You can recruit him in Goodneighbor.

