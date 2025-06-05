Following this, the game was officially revealed at last night's Sony State of Play, with a three-minute announcement trailer showing off the game's story and gameplay.

We learn that this fresh-faced iteration of Bond, who looks strikingly like a young Tom Cruise, is only 26, with M describing him as "a bullet without a target".

As for the gameplay itself, we see some of the mechanics expected from any IO Interactive game, such as the stealth and gunplay that are prevalent in any Hitman title.

The whole trailer has an air of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle about it too, with Bond getting into physical scraps with a few baddies here and there.

Naturally, expectations for the game are sky-high, but perhaps the aspect of the trailer that has drawn the most attention from fans is the identity of Bond's voice actor.

IO Interactive hasn't spilled the beans on the game's cast yet, but many fans are already convinced they know the name behind the voice – Patrick Gibson from Dexter: Original Sin, The OA and The Tudors.

Indeed, fans are so convinced Gibson will be playing Bond that someone has already updated his Wikipedia page to say so, although we should clarify that this is still all speculation.

If the rumours are true, 007 First Light would mark Gibson's first foray into video game voice acting.

The Irish actor's stock is high at the moment, considering his starring role in the Dexter prequel, and being only 30, would be a good choice for a young Bond.

With the game set for its own slot in the IOI Showcase on Friday 7th June, perhaps we'll get some answers then.

007 First Light launches in 2026 across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2.

