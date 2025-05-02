So, if you want to find out more about ARC Raiders, when it might come out and how to get in on the beta, read on!

What is ARC Raiders?

ARC Raiders is an upcoming extraction shooter from Embark Studios, the developer of multiplayer FPS The Finals.

The game is set in a future version of Earth that has been "ravaged by a mysterious mechanized threat known as ARC".

Players take the role of a Raider living in the underground settlement of Speranza, who ventures out to the planet's surface to complete quests and scavenge for loot.

Anything found on the surface can be traded for new gear and upgrades to your base, giving you a means of progression over time.

ARC Raiders is currently scheduled to release at some point during 2025.

This was confirmed during a teaser trailer first released at Gamescom 2024, which showed off some cinematic footage of the game's world.

Since then, we haven't had any news about when exactly in 2025 that release date could be.

The fact that the GTA 6 release date is still unknown may play a role in why a release date hasn't been confirmed yet, while Embark will also likely want to avoid releasing near to Bungie's fellow extraction shooter Marathon.

If we had to speculate, we would predict a late-2025 release date for ARC Raiders so as to ensure they avoid GTA 6 entirely.

How to get access to the ARC Raiders beta

ARC Raiders is currently in its second beta period – Tech Test 2.

This beta runs from 30th April to 4th May 2025, and players can sign up by heading to Embark's official website and selecting their platform of choice.

If you're looking to play on Steam, you can instead sign up by heading straight to the game's Steam page and clicking the "Request Access" button.

Fortunate players will get the chance to join the update and will even get two friend invites so you can play with a couple of mates.

Signing up for the beta is by no means a guarantee that you'll get in, however, so don't be discouraged if you don't get an invite.

Is there an ARC Raiders trailer?

Yes, there are a few trailers, actually!

Beyond the teaser revealed at Gamescom last year, Embark released a six-minute gameplay trailer in November 2024, showing off everything the game has to offer:

In addition, there have been a variety of cinematic trailers released to advertise the game's alpha and beta periods, such as this one for Tech Test 2:

