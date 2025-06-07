Fans of the Jurassic World Evolution management simulation games may have given up hope of another one. After all, the team from Frontier Developments moved on from the dino-stuffed film franchise to make Planet Coaster 2 instead.

That's what makes this news extra exciting! We're so happy to confirm that Jurassic World Evolution 3 is confirmed to be coming this year.

As for an exact date, the announcement confirmed that the Jurassic World Evolution 3 release date will be 21st October 2025.

The game will be available at launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you pre-order the game, you will get something called the 'Badlands Set' at launch.

As for what's new in JWE3, the official announcement tells us: "For the first time, players can nurture juvenile dinosaurs as part of flourishing family units with a comprehensive breeding system, embark on an epic global campaign, and shape their ultimate park like never before.

"Jurassic World Evolution 3 pushes the boundaries of dinosaur park simulation, with over 80 awe-inspiring pre-historic species, 75 of which allow players to breed and nurture family units, each with distinct male and female dimorphism, and their endearing juvenile variants.

"Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them, displaying new social interactions and behaviours."

As for the movie star casting we promised up top, the press release also confirms that Jeff Goldblum will once again reprise the role of Dr Ian Malcolm in the game, "alongside a cast of new and returning characters".

It remains to be seen how much crossover content JWE3 will have with Jurassic World Rebirth, the Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey movie that will arrive in July. Here's hoping for a decent amount!

