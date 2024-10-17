Just as exciting as all the old games, it brought the theme park sim to current gaming standards.

And now a sequel is on the way, which looks to add the exciting dimension of water parks into the fold.

Excited to dive in? Let's take a look at the Planet Coaster 2 release date, and everything we currently know about it.

The Planet Coaster 2 release date is 6th November 2024.

Not a long wait at all, then! We'll bring you news on the exact UK launch time when we can.

Until then, we've got all the other key details below.

Can I pre-order Planet Coaster 2?

You can indeed pre-order Planet Coaster 2!

Grab it from the official Steam page now, or buy the Deluxe edition for PlayStation 5 instead. If you're on Xbox, head to the Xbox website.

Prices seem to be the same regardless of platform: £39.99 for the standard edition, or £54.99 for the deluxe.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and platforms can play Planet Coaster 2?

Planet Coaster 2 looks to be on all current-gen consoles except the Switch.

So that's PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Who knows, when Nintendo's next console drops we might see it appear on there!

Planet Coaster 2 gameplay and story details

Much like the first title, and the Rollercoaster Tycoon series before it, Planet Coaster 2 is a theme park creation sim.

You'll need to construct rides, keep an eye on queues, and perform general management to make sure your customers are happy.

This time you'll be able to create a water park, too, as well as visit your friend's park (or build one together).

And yes, Planet Coaster 2 is crossplay!

Is there a Park Coaster 2 trailer?

There is indeed a trailer! Check out the pre-order one below:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.