The Marvelous Mrs Maisel alum Rachel Brosnahan co-stars as journalist Lois Lane, while The Menu and Nosferatu's Nicholas Hoult is the latest actor to portray Superman's cold, calculating arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

The first adventure for this new take on Clark Kent will span 2 hours and 9 minutes, according to Gunn (via Threads), which is a number including the film's opening and closing credits.

That means Superman is clocking in a few minutes shorter than Gunn's previous DC film – 2021's The Suicide Squad (2 hours 12 minutes) – and is notably briefer than the Kryptonian's last solo outing Man of Steel (2 hours 23 minutes).

In recent days, rumours had circulated online that Gunn was in a battle with Warner Bros execs over the final edit of the film, with suits supposedly demanding he trim down the runtime.

However, in a subsequent Threads post, the writer-director debunked these claims, saying there is "zero truth" to them and that Warner Bros "couldn't" intervene "even if that's something they wanted to do".

(L-R) Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and James Gunn on the set of Superman. Warner Bros.

The statement emphasises the editorial independence of Gunn's DC Studios, which recently formed and kicked off its reinvented DC Cinematic Universe with animated series Creature Commandos.

In addition to Superman, the studio is also working on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock) and HBO Max series Lanterns (featuring Rebel Ridge's Aaron Pierre as DC hero John Stewart).

The plot of Superman has been kept largely under wraps, but the film looks set to establish a fully populated universe of DC heroes, while telling a story of Clark Kent's classic struggle of balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his adoptive human family.

Superman is coming to cinemas on Friday 11th July 2025.

