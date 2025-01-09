Gunn's previous DC Studios series Peacemaker eventually found a home on Sky Max and NOW, but not before a two-month wait from its US premiere, which Creature Commandos looks poised to match or surpass at this rate.

Still, at least the adventures of this odd bunch are secured, with Indira Varma's Bride, David Harbour's Frankenstein and Alan Tudyk's Doctor Phosphorous being early breakout stars of this bold new era for DC Comics adaptations.

If you're excited for Creature Commandos season 2, read on for everything we know so far about the next chapter.

Creature Commandos. Warner Bros Discovery/Max

Creature Commandos has been renewed for season 2 by US streaming service Max, but it has not yet been announced precisely when the next episodes will premiere.

There are several factors at play in this particular case as Creature Commandos creator James Gunn is also co-CEO of DC Studios and director of upcoming mega-blockbuster Superman, so suffice to say he's a rather busy chap.

For that reason, although he claimed to have written the first draft scripts for Creature Commandos season 1 in merely "a few weeks" via The Hollywood Reporter, it's unlikely that he'll be able to dedicate himself fully to the series moving forward.

Instead, showrunner Dean Lorey is likely to be charged with mapping out the journey for season 2, with Gunn providing notes as he did on rewrites of the first run – which Lorey was quick to praise in an interview with THR.

"To tell you the truth, it was one of the best experiences I've had," he said. "Being the creator of the show, James's notes were very clear and very specific. I also knew that once we did them, I didn't have to go through anybody else. It was one-stop shopping."

Writing a chaotic ensemble show like Creature Commandos is no small feat, but neither is animating it, with wait times for the likes of Marvel's What If...? and Prime Video's Invincible proving considerable in the past.

Fellow Max/DC animated series Harley Quinn may be the closest comparison, which has generally released seasons within 12-18 months of each other (besides a longer wait for season 3 exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic).

With Creature Commandos showrunner Lorey hailing from Harley Quinn, it's quite possible the show will follow a similar schedule – which would suggest an estimated return date in summer/autumn 2026.

When the show was renewed, HBO and Max's comedy programming boss Amy Gravitt said: "Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them.

"We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros Animation."

Creature Commandos season 2 cast speculation

Nina Mazursky, GI Robot, the Bride, Rick Flag Sr, Dr Phosphoros and Weasel in Creature Commandos. DC

There has been no confirmation yet on who exactly from Creature Commandos will be back in action for season 2, but it's likely that much of the original cast will be reprising their roles for the follow-up.

If you need a reminder, here's who provides the voices on James Gunn's animated series:

Steve Agee plays John Economos

Maria Bakalova plays Princess Ilana Rostovic

Anya Chalotra plays Circe

Zoë Chao plays Nina Mazursky

Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr

Sean Gunn plays GI Robot and Weasel

David Harbour plays Eric Frankenstein

Alan Tudyk plays Doctor Phosphorus

Indira Varma plays the Bride

Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller

Creature Commandos season 2 plot speculation

Rick Flag Sr and Amanda Waller in Creature Commandos. DC/YouTube

Plot details for Creature Commandos season 2 are scarce at the moment, perhaps because even the creative team itself is yet to decide on where the story will go next.

In an interview with Screen Rant, showrunner Dean Lorey explained: "There's no particular five-season plan or anything like that. But we definitely want to do another season.

"You will see, at the end of the first season, some of the characters that might be part of that, and there's a lot of fun to come, I hope."

Although DC Studios boss James Gunn has come out against convoluted crossovers for his rebooted universe, it is possible we could see nods to Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – both of which will most likely be out by the time season 2 hits.

Is there a Creature Commandos season 2 trailer?

Alas, there's no trailer for Creature Commandos season 2 just yet. We'll update this page once any new footage arrives.

