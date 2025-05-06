We've put together a list of every Story Quest in the Star Wars event, as well as quick guides on how to complete them all – let's get into it!

All Fortnite Star Wars Story Quests

There are currently five Star Wars Story Quests to complete in Fortnite, although more will be added as the season progresses. These are:

Bring a Jedi Padawan Lightsaber to General Grievous

Destroy Structures with the X-Wing's Weapons (25)

Fix the TIE Fighter

Retrieve the Rebel Data Log Entry (4)

Retrieve Stormtrooper Data Log Entry (4)

Unlike normal Fortnite Story Quests, where you're told to simply head to a specific location, these Star Wars quests mark the map with blue circles, indicating that they're linked to a Story Quest, but not specifying which one.

The idea of this is that players will have to scout the map themselves to figure out which area links to which quest, but if you just want to know what to do, we'll tell you down below.

How to complete all Fortnite Star Wars Story Quests

We'll go through each Story Quest, telling you where to go and what to do to complete them, beginning with…

Bring a Jedi Padawan Lightsaber to General Grievous

You can find General Grievous here. Epic Games

To unlock this quest, you first need to talk to General Grievous on the hill north-east of Rolling Blossoms Farm.

Once you've done this, you can find a Padawan Lightsaber by talking to Rey's hologram – this will be marked on the map with a blue lightsaber once the first Storm Circle closes.

You can also just use a Padawan Lightsaber you've looted from another player. Just make sure it isn't a red lightsaber, as Grievous won't accept it.

Once you return to Grievous, he'll reward you with a Mythic IQA-11 Marksman Rifle.

Destroy Structures with the X-Wing's Weapons (25)

Poe Dameron is found at the Resistance Base. Epic Games

To unlock this Story Quest, you need to talk to Poe Dameron at the Resistance Base and choose the "Flight Lessons" option.

This quest involves finding an X-Wing ship and using its lasers to blow up Structures.

Simply aim your crosshair directly at a Structure and hold the fire button to take them down.

Return to Poe once you've destroyed 25 of them to receive a Legendary A280-CFE Blaster Rifle.

Fix the TIE Fighter

You can find the broken TIE Fighter here. Epic Games

This is a hidden quest, and you'll have to perform a few specific actions to complete it.

First, head to the Rebel outpost just north of Flooded Frogs and interact with the computer you find there.

You'll then be asked to gather three fuel containers – these are lying nearby, so just follow your quest markers to find them all.

Fuel containers in hand, head to the middle of the Outpost and refuel the TIE Fighter you find there. Once fuelled up, interact with the ship and you'll be off!

Retrieve the Rebel Data Log Entry (4)

The Rebel Data Logs are found at these four locations. Epic Games

Another hidden quest, you need to interact with a computer at a Rebel Outpost or the Resistance Base and select the "Retrieve Data Log" interaction.

Doing it once will unlock the hidden quest, but you'll need to complete all four locations to finish off the Story Quest.

You don't have to do this all in one game, so you can just collect the data, die, and repeat until you're finished. You can see all of the locations marked on the map above.

Retrieve Stormtrooper Data Log Entry (4)

You can find the Stormtrooper Data Logs at Vader Samurai's Solitude. Epic Games

This one is like the previous Story Quest in that you're retrieving a data log, but it is much easier to complete as there's only one location to visit.

Head to Vader Samurai's Solitude and interact with the computers you find in the various buildings.

Again, select the "Retrieve Data Log" interaction to get the data, and once you've got all four, you're done!

