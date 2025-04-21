The announcement, which came at Star Wars Celebration in Japan, also made headlines for introducing Darth Jar Jar to Fortnite, marking his first gaming appearance and the introduction of force lightning as a new attack.

Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best appeared at the event to help unveil his character's dark alter-ego, which began life as a fan theory imagining an alternative path for George Lucas's divisive prequel trilogy character.

If you're intrigued to know more about Fortnite x Star Wars: Galactic Battle, read on for your overview of the season's release schedule, culminating in a live event that promises epic stakes for players.

Fortnite's Star Wars season, titled Galactic Battle, kicks off on Friday 2nd May 2025.

That means that the latest collaboration between the gaming juggernaut and Disney's sci-fi franchise will be in full swing by the time that Star Wars Day hits on Sunday 4th May 2025 (or 'May the fourth').

But the season will also extend for weeks beyond that date, culminating in Fortnite's latest live event.

The Fortnite x Star Wars live event is expected to begin on Saturday 7th June 2025.

Galactic Battle comes to an end with an "in-game narrative live event" called Death Star Sabotage, with the official Star Wars website promising that players will feel "like they've got the fate of the whole galaxy in their hands".

As soon as we know the exact UK start time for the finale event, we'll be sure to let you know.

Full release schedule for Fortnite Star Wars event

The latest Fortnite x Star Wars season will be comprised of five parts, rolled out across just over one month on the gaming service.

Here's when each phase is currently scheduled to arrive:

Imperial Takeover – Friday 2nd May 2025

The Pull of the Force – Thursday 8th May 2025

Mandalorian Rising – Thursday 22nd May 2025

Star Destroyer Bombardment – Thursday 29th May 2025

Death Star Sabotage – Saturday 7th June 2025

And that's all you need to know! We shall follow this one with great interest.

