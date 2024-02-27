Whether you're trying to unlock Solid Snake from Metal Gear, John Cena from the world of WWE or even the latest Evil Plan emote, XP is essential.

While Epic has its own set of maps that do just fine for unlocking XP, it's become pretty clear over the years that custom-made Fortnite maps from the community offer a much quicker route to flying through the battle pass.

All you need to know is the name and/or the map code to jump in.

So, with this all in mind, here's a selection of the best Fortnite maps from across the web. We've tried to include a mix of fun levels to keep you entertained and simple grab-and-go levels that prioritise XP over everything else.

The best Fortnite XP maps to level up fast

Zombieland in Fortnite. Goodgamerslegacy / Epic Games

Every Fortnite map listed can either be accessed via a map code or by typing the name of the map via the search bar. See below for the latest Fortnite maps that are best for earning XP.

Aim, Edit, Piece

Map code: 0641-9979-4778

Creator: Openworld

This UEFN practice map is designed to help improve aim, edits, one-versus-one combat and building with 125 training drills - however, it also offers lots of XP upon completion.

Ultimate 1v1 2k24

Map code: 6394-7069-2112

Creator: Bestt

With a button in the beginning room and another secret button at the bottom of the safe, this 2024 map has been updated several times due to its popularity.

See a walkthrough via this handy YouTube short. However, please note that the instructions have changed slightly. Alongside the former details about the button, the key is now found in the trash can behind the door upon entering the secret room.

The Pit – Free For All

Map code: 4590-4493-7113

Creator: Geerzy

100 players face off against one another in the dreaded (and might we say small) pit, where every elimination offers big XP rewards.

Simple 1v1 Build Fights!

Map code: 6783-6237-5109

Creator: Bestt

A simple map purely designed to earn the most XP possible. It might not be the most exciting, but it gets the job done. Watch a walkthrough to complete the map in no time.

Zombieland

Map code: 9369-6922-8408

Creator: Goodgamerslegacy

While there's a distinct lack of Woody Harrelson and Twinkies, it does pit you against an endless horde of zombies. It's a great way to relieve stress alongside getting lots of XP fast.

333 Level Aqua Deathrun

Map code: 6441-2749-0646

Creator: fhsupport

How about an obstacle course set under the sea? Sprint through this colourful platforming map without dying and take home tons of XP. Just watch out for the electric fences!

Home Alone – Prop Hunt

Map code: 0358-3267-8802

Creator: ctr

Fortnite fans sure love parodying pop culture, so it's no surprise that one user has taken inspiration from Home Alone for a map. If you search everything, there's a lot of XP to be found.

Please note that Epic regularly likes to patch and update maps in Fortnite, especially ones from the community that have proven to be a great way to farm XP. We'll make sure to update the best Fortnite XP maps on a regular basis so that you can level up fast.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

