There’s an updated map, new boss battles and even a Fallout crossover, with gamers being able to grab a power armour outfit for maximum destruction.

Whatever is in store for the next Fortnite season had better be good, as this one has been a wild ride so far. Let’s take a look forward to what could be coming to the game soon.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 end? Deadline confirmed

Fortnite. Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to end on 16th August 2024. In the UK, players will have until exactly 7am (2pm ET) to get everything out of the update that they desire.

More like this

Seasons have been previously extended by Epic Games and so this could still be the case, but just to be sure it is best to plan your Battle Pass progress in line with the above date and time.

The start date for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has not yet been confirmed by Epic Games, but with the current season concluding on 16th August 2024, it is likely the next update will follow later that day based upon the pattern we have seen in the game previously.

At most, there will be a few days of downtime while the developer updates everything but either way, Fortnite players won’t have long to wait to dive into another wave of content. As you would expect, rumours and speculation are already flying about who and what might be included in the next season, so let's take a look at what the internet is saying.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What do we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4? Latest rumours

It is important to remember that details of Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 update have not been confirmed by Epic Games yet, but a recent leak has suggested that the next season will be themed around Marvel.

It marks the first time characters and content from the superhero giant’s oeuvre have appeared in the game for two years.

The leak, which was revealed in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), by an account called HYPEX, also showed off new weapons that are due to land in the game, including a new version of Wolverine’s claws, which can be used as a melee weapon, plus the return of the Strike Buster Rifle and the Super Launch Pad.

If true, this reveal is not wholly surprising since Marvel’s much anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine is due to hit cinemas on Thursday 25th July 2024, just weeks before the current season of Fortnite is due to end. We are banking on both characters popping up in the game.

Advertisement

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code