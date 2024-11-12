Fortnite OG return date: When does the classic map come back?
Back for good?
After its hugely successful run last year, fans have been dying for Fortnite OG to make a return.
Going back to the map that launched with the game in 2017 was quite the nostalgia hit.
There's been plenty going on in recent chapters to keep us entertained, like the current Remix (starring Eminem, Snoop and Ice Spice).
But we've been itching to return to that first map ever since last year's event.
And, in an answer to our prayers, not only is it returning, but it looks to be staying.
Let's take a look at the second return of the classic map!
When is the Fortnite OG return date?
The Fortnite OG map will return once again on 6th December 2024.
Check out the post on X below:
Chapter 1 Season 1 is will be back in all its glory on that date!
What do we know about Fortnite OG returning?
Probably the most important (and exciting) part of this news is that Fortnite OG will become a permanent fixture.
So, this won't be a temporary event that you can miss, like last time. It's great news for fans that loved it at the start, but couldn't be bothered to keep up with the ever-changing landscape.
And even if you've stuck with it over the years, sometimes it's a comfort to return to a place that feels like home
