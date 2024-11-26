After weeks of leaks and rumours, Epic Games has officially revealed that the next Fortnite Chapter is called 'Hunters'. Its reveal confirmed what looks to be a Japanese theme for the new season.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Fortnite Hunters: Chapter 6 release date and to learn what we know about the new season.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 release date should be Sunday 1st December 2024. This is based on the in-game timer telling us how long is left of the current season.

We know that the Fortnite Remix The Finale live event is set to end the current season at 6pm (UK time) on Saturday 30th November.

After the event featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Juice WRLD and Eminem takes place, the current season will end and we’ll enter some dreaded downtime.

Epic Games will likely reveal how long the downtime will last on its FortniteStatus X account. Expect the game to be down for a few hours, at least, while the new season (and Chapter) is getting ready. This is why we reckon it’ll go live on 1st December.

What do we know about Fortnite's new season?

Fortnite’s new season, Chapter 6 Season 1, is called 'Hunters' and has what appears to be a Japanese theme.

Epic Games took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the new season’s name. You can check out the post below:

It has also been revealed that Fortnite OG is returning and here to stay. This will be added to the game on 6th December.

With the launch of Chapter 6 Season 1, all battle passes in Fortnite progress simultaneously, and it’s been confirmed that Fortnite Crew is set to include the Music Pass and Lego Pass at no extra cost from 1st December.

The Fortnite OG Pass will be added to Crew subscriptions when it launches on 6th December, too.

Unfortunately, the cost of the Battle Royale Battle Pass Premium is going up from 950 to 1,000 V-Bucks.

In terms of Chapter 6 Season 1 leaks and rumours, it appears the key art for the new Fortnite season has been leaked.

It shows us that Godzilla and Baymax (from Big Hero 6) should be in the game as skins or in some other way (Godzilla is a bit bigger than other Fortnite characters).

Expect other new outfits and map changes galore when Fortnite Hunters: Chapter 6 drops.

