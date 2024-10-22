A recent leak claims Fortnite plans on another hit of nostalgia for its next update, much to the excitement of fans.

So, what exactly is Fortnite Remix and what would its battle pass have in store? Keep on reading for all the latest news and rumours!

What is Fortnite Remix? Rumoured new battle pass explained

The Fortnite Remix battle pass hasn't been leaked yet, meaning very little is known about the next battle pass and what it has in store.

If the leaks and rumours are to be believed, Fortnite fans could expect a wealth of content that first appeared in Chapter 2 to make a return.

This could include reworked versions of skins such as Meowscles, Ocean, Midas and several others.

As with all leaks, take them with a pinch of salt until Epic Games is ready to share more about Remix.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is expected to begin on 2nd November 2024.

This is when the Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass comes to an end.

In addition to the rumours, some content creators have started to receive themed items to tease the arrival of a battle pass throwing back to Chapter 2.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix map changes

Alongside a battle pass packed full of nostalgia, the chances of the Battle Royale map undergoing changes is high.

Based on the layout of the Chapter 2 map, here are some of the locations that could be on their way back:

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Frenzy Farm

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Steamy Stacks

Slurpy Swamp

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

The Agency

The Grotto

The Rig

The Shark

The Yacht

Catty Corner

Rickety Rig

The Authority

The Fortilla

Some will remember that this particular era of Fortnite saw various parts of the map submerged in water. It's unclear if this will be the case for Remix, but the developer has made changes to the map in the previous OG update.

