What is Fortnite Remix? Rumoured new battle pass explained
Fortnite is getting its very own remix.
With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 coming to an end, all eyes are turning to the next update for Epic Games' hugely popular battle royale.
Fortnite is no stranger to taking trips down memory lane. The return of OG Fortnite saw millions drop into the action thanks to the game returning to its original map.
A recent leak claims Fortnite plans on another hit of nostalgia for its next update, much to the excitement of fans.
So, what exactly is Fortnite Remix and what would its battle pass have in store? Keep on reading for all the latest news and rumours!
What is Fortnite Remix? Rumoured new battle pass explained
The Fortnite Remix battle pass hasn't been leaked yet, meaning very little is known about the next battle pass and what it has in store.
If the leaks and rumours are to be believed, Fortnite fans could expect a wealth of content that first appeared in Chapter 2 to make a return.
This could include reworked versions of skins such as Meowscles, Ocean, Midas and several others.
As with all leaks, take them with a pinch of salt until Epic Games is ready to share more about Remix.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix release date?
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is expected to begin on 2nd November 2024.
This is when the Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass comes to an end.
In addition to the rumours, some content creators have started to receive themed items to tease the arrival of a battle pass throwing back to Chapter 2.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix map changes
Alongside a battle pass packed full of nostalgia, the chances of the Battle Royale map undergoing changes is high.
Based on the layout of the Chapter 2 map, here are some of the locations that could be on their way back:
- Craggy Cliffs
- Dirty Docks
- Frenzy Farm
- Holly Hedges
- Lazy Lake
- Misty Meadows
- Steamy Stacks
- Slurpy Swamp
- Sweaty Sands
- Weeping Woods
- The Agency
- The Grotto
- The Rig
- The Shark
- The Yacht
- Catty Corner
- Rickety Rig
- The Authority
- The Fortilla
Some will remember that this particular era of Fortnite saw various parts of the map submerged in water. It's unclear if this will be the case for Remix, but the developer has made changes to the map in the previous OG update.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.