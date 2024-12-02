Despite the battle pass already being out, the skin will not be available for a little while, so below we’ve outlined how you can unlock it and when it will drop in the game.

It also looks like Godzilla will appear this season as a boss, with the trailers implying he will come to the island to do what he does best— wreak havoc and show everyone who runs the show.

Godzilla will be released considerably after the drop of the new season, with him finally becoming available on 17th January 2025, at 6am GMT and 1am ET.

It’s an exciting addition to Fortnite, and he is listed as part of a set, so hopefully we may even get some legendary monsters introduced into the game, like King Kong.

Unlocking Godzilla will also be a task, so we’ve outlined below everything we know about how to get the monster once he drops in January.

How to get Godzilla in Fortnite

Godzilla in Fortnite.

Godzilla is available as part of the battle pass but not through one of the tiers; instead, he’s an extra drop later with his batch of challenges.

To unlock the skin, you must complete a series of challenges that will be dropped alongside the skin.

It is still unknown what the challenges will include at this point, but we’ll be sure to update this page once they are released.

If we were to hazard a guess, it would have something to do with his arrival on the island.

Will Godzilla be a boss battle in Fortnite?

Godzilla in Fortnite.

Chapter 6 Season 1 of Fortnite already has some boss fights that need completing, which offer a unique challenge for anyone who hopes to test themselves.

Looking at the trailer that first teased Godzilla, it seems he will also be featured as an on-map threat, in full size, showcasing his might and offering a new kind of threat on a larger scale than we’ve seen in Fortnite before.

