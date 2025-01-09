Constant online chatter about new modes and map changes, what big name will be appearing in-game or what franchise will be licensing its rights to battle royale next is hard to avoid. After all, everyone from Ariana Grande to Harry Kane to Will Smith has popped up in some capacity.

So looking to the year ahead, we're here to speculate more about what to expect from Fortnite in 2025.

What to expect from Fortnite in 2025

There's plenty to speculate about the forthcoming year in Fortnite. We've broken it down into subcategories to discuss the biggest and most likely things to happen over the next 12 months.

Multiple new Fortnite seasons

Fortnite. Epic Games

Fortnite seasons last for approximately 90 days on average and we expect this trend to continue throughout 2025. The latest one, Chapter 6, Season 1, began on 1st December 2024 and is scheduled to end on 21st February 2025.

There were four to five seasons in 2024 for Fortnite, if you count Chapter 5, Season 1 which began in December 2023 and ended in March 2024. Again, we'd expect this number to be similar though don't be surprised to see Fortnite throw up a shorter one-month season like it did with Fortnite OG (Chapter 5, Season 5) from 3rd November to 2nd December 2023,

Fortnite collaborations

Superman in Fortnite. Epic Games

The toybox that is Fortnite essentially means that any collaboration is up for grabs. That said, we can look to some of the biggest releases of 2025 and to previous partnerships between Epic Games to figure out what characters will join the battle royale.

One of the most likely and easiest to predict is something to do with Captain America: Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie as the titular superhero.

Since Marvel has teamed up several times with Fortnite over the years to add Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm, Thor, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Thanos, Black Widow Blade and many more, this one feels inevitable. The only difference is that Sam Wilson's Captain America previously appeared in March 2023, so potentially that skin might return or a new one will be added.

It also feels probable that Harrison Ford's Red Hulk will show up to cause chaos in some way. The same can be said for the Fantastic Four with their movie arriving in July.

Sticking with superheroes, James Gunn's Superman will kick off the new DC regime in July. The Man of Steel suited up in the battle royale back in 2021, so a new skin featuring David Corenswet is smart money. The same goes for Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and potentially some of the other vigilantes set to appear like Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific and Green Lantern.

When it comes to TV, further Netflix collaborations are a given. Namely with Stranger Things coming to an end in 2025, we could see skins returning. Maybe even an event dedicated to the show itself, which will see the island be infected with The Upside Down. Other shows that might show up or return could be Andor, The Last of Us, Wednesday and Daredevil.

According to known Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, a bunch of collaborations are in the works including Avatar, One Punch Man, Final Fantasy, Devil May Cry, Peacemaker, Power Rangers, One Piece, Yakuza, Post Malone, Hitman and Tekken to name a few. We'll just have to wait and see what comes to fruition.

New Fortnite modes

LEGO Fortnite. Epic Games

Fortnite does like to keep things fresh. Over the past year, it rolled out Ballistic, Brick Life and Fortnite OG with LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival being added the year prior – so what about 2025?

Rumours and speculation suggest that nostalgia will be a key element for the game so a dedicated mode for OG is definitely possible. Similarly, a smaller battle royale mode that is focused on solo play is supposedly in the works as well as further additions to LEGO Fortnite, both of which we could see being plausible.

These were detailed by JorgeMost (via X) back in January 2024 with nine modes said to be in the works following a data mine.

This was then backed up by Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR who shared that an "entirely new game mode" is in the works as well as a new version of Fortnite: Reload.

Will 2025 finally be the time we get a Fortnite movie?

Fortnite. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Since video game TV shows and films have seen a resurgence in recent years, talk about a Fortnite movie has long continued. While no official plans have been announced yet, we wouldn't be surprised to hear that one is in the works. Plenty of filmmakers have expressed their interest in making one, with Zack Snyder saying "of course" to the idea of directing one when speaking to IGN.

That said, Epic Games has distanced itself from the idea due to the time it would take and the ongoing projects the game has already. Speaking to Collider in April 2023, former Epic boss Donald Mustard stated the following:

"I don't know. To me, I wanna do stuff that always just feels authentic and is a great story. And so, it's not something we're actively working on right now." Mustard responded when asked about adapting Fortnite to a different media.

"I'm not gonna say it would never happen. In fact, I mean, I know exactly how I would do the Fortnite whatever. Exactly. I know exactly the story I’d want to, but it's not the focus right now. I don’t have time."

Mustard then stepped down from Epic Games in September that year. So everything is currently up in the air but no, nothing is in the works regarding a Fortnite adaption currently.

Fortnite is available via the Epic Games Store across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

