So, what about Fortnite? It's one of the biggest games at the moment, with plenty of awards under its belt and countless people still playing.

There has been a lot of talk of adapting it for the big screen, but is it just talk?

Let's take a look at the source of these rumours, and see if they have anything to them.

Why are people talking about a Fortnite movie?

So, why is this topic trending at the moment? Well, to begin with, a very prominent director has expressed interest in making a Fortnite movie.

Louis Leterrier, who directed the 10th Fast and Furious outing, believes the battle royale has the potential for a great film.

At the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, he said that he'd love to make a Fortnite flick "because the game is incredible".

"The characters... I mean there's so much more to be told," he added (via Screen Rant). "It'd be funny. It would be full of action and everything."

With a number of blockbusters behind him, we reckon he has the chops.

And it's not just fans of the game that are talking about making this happen.

In an interview with Collider, Donald Mustard - chief creative officer of Epic Games - has said that, while nothing's currently in the works, a Fortnite film could happen in the future. In fact, he knows exactly how he's do it.

"I'm not gonna say it would never happen," he said. "In fact, I mean, I know exactly how I would do the Fortnite whatever. Exactly. I know exactly the story I’d want to [tell], but it's not the focus right now. I don’t have time."

So, while there are few details on what he would do, or when, at least we know that Spawn Island may appear in a movie yet.

Will there really be a Fortnite movie?

It's impossible to give a definitive answer to that at the moment, so all we'll say is this: there won't be a Fortnite movie any time soon.

As we've seen, Mustard seems far too busy for a project of that size at the moment. Fortnite is still a hugely popular game, so maybe we'll have to wait until fizzles out a bit?

Either way, we'll be sure to update this page as soon as we hear anything new!

