Franchise creator Scott Cawthon is on board the film as both a producer and co-screenwriter, and Tammi recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about how she believes this made it possible to appeal to existing fans of the franchise.

"I think between myself and Jason, we were always consulting Scott in terms of what the path forward was," she said.

"For Jason, in the earlier stages, even just bringing on the right director and putting together the right team and, for me, crafting this story with Scott and working on the script and film."

She continued: "So I think really leaned on him to help guide the elements of the lore that we were incorporating and make sure we were getting it right for the fan base."

With the movie soon to be released, existing fans of the franchise will soon be able to decide for themselves. Read on for everything you need to know about the release date and streaming options for Five Nights at Freddy's.

The film became available to watch in UK cinemas from 25th October 2023 – just in time for Halloween season.

Fans in the US will have to wait a little bit longer, with the film landing in cinemas on 27th October.

How to watch Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's.

The film will become available on Peacock on 27th October, the same day it will hit cinemas in the US.

In the UK, Sky and NOW customers are able to access Peacock at no extra cost.

NOW customers will need an Entertainment Pass to access Peacock through the streaming service, which costs £9.99 per month. A seven-day free trial is available for all first-time subscribers.

Five Nights at Freddy's cast

The cast list is as follows:

Josh Hutcherson as Mike

Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan

Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa

Kat Conner Sterling as Max

Piper Rubio as Abby

Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane

Behind the camera, the script was penned by Emma Tammi, Seth Cuddeback and franchise creator Scott Cawthon. It was also directed by Tammi.

