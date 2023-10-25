Five Nights at Freddy's movie: Release date and how to watch
The Hunger Games's Josh Hutcherson leads the cast of the horror movie.
Nine years after the title first launched, the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series is making the jump to the big screen.
Produced by Jason Blum and directed by Emma Tammi, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie stars Josh Hutcherson as a man with a troubled past who gets a job as a security guard, only to discover that the abandoned restaurant he’s been assigned to contains a number of murderous animatronics.
Franchise creator Scott Cawthon is on board the film as both a producer and co-screenwriter, and Tammi recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about how she believes this made it possible to appeal to existing fans of the franchise.
"I think between myself and Jason, we were always consulting Scott in terms of what the path forward was," she said.
"For Jason, in the earlier stages, even just bringing on the right director and putting together the right team and, for me, crafting this story with Scott and working on the script and film."
She continued: "So I think really leaned on him to help guide the elements of the lore that we were incorporating and make sure we were getting it right for the fan base."
With the movie soon to be released, existing fans of the franchise will soon be able to decide for themselves. Read on for everything you need to know about the release date and streaming options for Five Nights at Freddy's.
Five Nights at Freddy's movie release date
The film became available to watch in UK cinemas from 25th October 2023 – just in time for Halloween season.
Fans in the US will have to wait a little bit longer, with the film landing in cinemas on 27th October.
How to watch Five Nights at Freddy's
The film will become available on Peacock on 27th October, the same day it will hit cinemas in the US.
In the UK, Sky and NOW customers are able to access Peacock at no extra cost.
NOW customers will need an Entertainment Pass to access Peacock through the streaming service, which costs £9.99 per month. A seven-day free trial is available for all first-time subscribers.
Read more:
- Fair Play asks "if capitalism is compatible with love", says director
- The Great Escaper 'revived Michael Caine in some ways', says director
Five Nights at Freddy's cast
The cast list is as follows:
- Josh Hutcherson as Mike
- Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan
- Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa
- Kat Conner Sterling as Max
- Piper Rubio as Abby
- Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane
Behind the camera, the script was penned by Emma Tammi, Seth Cuddeback and franchise creator Scott Cawthon. It was also directed by Tammi.
Five Nights at Freddy's is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.