The film wrestles with the topic of male fragility as Luke is sent into a jealous rage by the news, and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Domont explained how she'd enjoyed seeing some of the reactions to the film – especially those from older men.

“What has been surprising but also gratifying is seeing that it opens up conversations with men, especially older men rather than younger men," she explained.

"I think older men… it feels like we unlock something inside them that they've been holding, and that they feel like they can be open and honest about talking their own experiences in these situations and in their marriages or divorces or the way they were raised... and I think that that's been incredibly rewarding and gratifying."

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich star in Fair Play. Netflix

She added that some of the biggest surprises about the process came when she was originally developing the project – even leading her to question her own approach to some of the themes addressed in the film.

"Quite honestly, I felt like when I first started writing this script, I was writing from a place of anger and pain and frustration from my own experiences in these situations – feeling like men would weaponise their insecurity against me in ways that were unjust," she said.

Domont continued: "But I think the more I got into the story, the deeper I got into filming it and all that stuff, the more I realised that in many ways, as much as women were victims of a system that worked against them, I realised that in many ways men were victims, too.

"And I think that that was a surprising realisation for me. And really, ultimately, you know, it raised an even bigger question about capitalism – which is like, you know, is capitalism compatible with love? Which... I don't know how to answer that.”

