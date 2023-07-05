The platform was developed by Sky Group as a way of bringing all of Sky’s channels, movies, and TV series without the need for a Sky box or satellite. It offers the latest streaming and on-demand entertainment from Sky TV, as well as channels like MTV, Gold and Comedy Central.

NOW TV’s content is split into three main passes, Entertainment, Cinema and Sport, with a huge range of shows and movies on each. On Cinema you can find the latest releases like The Woman King and Don’t Worry Darling, whereas Entertainment is home to everything from documentaries to big budget HBO shows like House of the Dragon. And of course, sport has all of Sky Sport’s specialist channels including cricket, golf, and Formula 1.

But with all these passes only available to buy as separate memberships, the cost of NOW TV can tot up very quickly. Which is why we’ve put together this guide of the best offers and discounts on NOW TV this month.

Whether you’re looking for sport, cinema or general TV, we’ve found you a way to get it for less. Here are the best deals on NOW TV for this month.

If it's streaming your after, check out the best Disney Plus offers and best Amazon Prime deals for this month. And don't forget, Prime Day is coming up, so make sure you read out best early Prime Day deals.

Best NOW TV offers at a glance:

Best NOW TV offers for July 2023

Get NOW Entertainment with Unlimited Fab Fibre broadband

What’s the deal: You can combine NOW's Unlimited Fab Fibre broadband with the Entertainment pass to enjoy hundreds of shows alongside 36 Mbps internet. For July this will cost £23 + £9.99 a month, which will then update to £26.50 a month for 12 months.

Why we chose it: This bundle puts all your TV and internet needs in one easy package, what's not to love?

Get NOW Entertainment with Unlimited Fab Fibre broadband

Get seven-day free trial with NOW Hayu Membership

What’s the deal: If you sign up to NOW’s Hayu Membership pass, you can start with a seven-day free trial.

Why we chose it: Even if you’re not sold on a long-term subscription, you can get seven days unlimited watching of the best of reality TV. From Real Housewives to Below Deck you’ve got so much at your disposal, plus when the trial runs out it’s only £4.99.

Get seven-day free trial with NOW Hayu Membership

Get 40% off NOW Entertainment and Cinema Bundle

What’s the deal: NOW are running a limited-time deal where you can get the Entertainment and Cinema passes in a bundle for £12 a month for six months.

Why we chose it: The cost for the Entertainment and Cinema memberships is £9.99 each, so with this six month deal you’re saving £7.98 a month – that’s a 39% saving. You also get one month free Boost.

Get 40% off NOW Entertainment and Cinema Bundle

Save with the NOW Sport and Sky Sport day passes

What’s the deal: NOW are offering a 'Day + mobile membership' for the Sport passes. For £11.98 you can get a day of unlimited access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, plus a six-month mobile device-only membership (available within 10 working days) which grants access to five channels including Sky Sports Premier League.

Why we chose it: This is great value if you only watch sport for specific events. You’re getting all the benefits without spending £34 a month.

Save with the NOW Sport and Sky Sport day passes

Get NOW on BT TV from £18 a month

What’s the deal: BT TV gives you access to NOW Entertainment, Cinema and Sport across a number of different packages. For £18 you can get the Sport package, which gives you both BT and Sky Sport through NOW, and from £20 you can get the Entertainment package. Plus, for £49.99 you can get all three NOW channels as well as BT Sport, Netflix and Eurosport.

Why we chose it: You’re covering all your bases with the BT TV packages, from cinema to sport you can get it all included in one neat bundle.

Get NOW on BT TV from £18 a month

Save up to £85 a year on NOW Entertainment with TalkTalk Full Fibre

What’s the deal: Right now Talk Talk Full Fibre customers can save 33% with the NOW Entertainment and Talk Talk TV membership. Until the 6th of July you can pay just £14.99 a month and get NOW Entertainment with the Talk Talk TV Hub, which has over 70 live channels.

Why we chose it: The usual RRP of NOW Entertainment and Talk Talk TV is £25 a month, so with this you’re saving a whopping £85 a year.

Save up to £85 a year on NOW Entertainment with TalkTalk Full Fibre

How much is NOW TV?

Sadly, this question doesn’t have a clear-cut answer, as each NOW TV pass has a different set of content and a different cost. There are four memberships to choose from, although NOW TV will sometimes run bundle deals that combine a few. So to help you understand, we’ve outlined each pass and how much a basic subscription costs.

What are the different NOW TV passes?

These are the four different NOW TV passes and how much they cost:

NOW Entertainment

The NOW TV Entertainment pass gives you access to 16 Sky channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky Crime and Sky Showcase. It also has Comedy Central, Gold, MTV and Peacock as well as six live kids channels, such as Cartoonito and Nick Jr. The other big draw is that this pass gives you access to some of HBO’s biggest boxsets like And Just Like That and The Last of Us. The monthly price is £9.99 a month on a pay as you go contract.

NOW Cinema

NOW Cinema has Sky’s 11 movie channels as well as on-demand collections like Harry Potter. The channels are Premiere, Must-See Movies, Hits, Action, Animation, Family, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, Greats and Drama (plus Sky Christmas in the holidays!). NOW Cinema is also £9.99 a month.

NOW Sports

On NOW Sports, you can watch all the specialist sport channels Sky has at its disposal, such as Cricket, Formula 1 and Premier League football. The cost is £34.99 a month for unlimited access to the 11 channels.

Hayu Membership

For £4.99 a month you can get over 9,000 episodes of reality TV, from classic Keeping Up with the Kardashians to Million Dollar Listing. The Hayu Membership comes with a seven-day free trial and then auto-renews to the monthly cost.

What is NOW Boost?

Boost is an add-on to your NOW subscription that gives you full 1080Phd and advert-free streaming. You can also stream to three devices rather than one and have improvements in sound and frames per second. With all the NOW passes you can get either a seven-day or one-month free trial and after that it’s an additional £6 a month.

