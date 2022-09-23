Meet the cast of Don't Worry Darling

Whatever you think of those rumours though, it can't be denied that the film boasts an impressively starry cast.

It's safe to say that Don't Worry Darling – the new film from Booksmart director Olivia Wilde – has already caused quite a stir on social media, with plenty of rumours circulating about behind-the-scenes drama.

Global pop phenomenon Harry Styles makes his most high-profile film appearance to date opposite Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, while there are also key roles for the likes of Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Wilde herself.

Read on for everything you need to know about that cast – including details on who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Florence Pugh plays Alice Chambers

Who is Alice? A young, devoted housewife who starts to notice some odd things in her seemingly idyllic neighbourhood – including a mysterious plane crash.

What else has Florence Pugh been in? Pugh has emerged as one of the most exciting acting talents in the world in recent years – following up early roles in The Falling and Lady Macbeth with high-profile appearances in films including Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women – the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress. In 2021 she began starring as Yelena Belova in the MCU – appearing in both Black Widow and Hawkeye – while future films include The Wonder, Oppenheimer and Dune: Part 2.

Harry Styles plays Jack Chambers

Who is Jack? Alice's workaholic husband who is employed at the mysterious Victory Project.

What else has Harry Styles been in? Styles has been enjoying global stardom since shooting to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction and has since crafted a successful career as a solo artist. His feature film debut came in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in 2017, and now he's looking to take his acting career to the next level with both Don't Worry Darling and another upcoming film, My Policeman. Meanwhile, he's also joined the MCU as Eros, making his debut with a cameo appearance in the mid-credits scene of Eternals.

Olivia Wilde plays Bunny

Who is Bunny? One of Alice's closest friends, Bunny's husband also works for the Victory Project and she enjoys throwing decadent parties for the community. She doesn't share Alice's suspicions about the project.

What else has Olivia Wilde been in? Wilde first became a household name for playing Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on House, while previous film roles have included Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and The Lazarus Effect. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with Booksmart and now follows it up with this new film – while she's also set to star in Damien Chazelle's upcoming Babylon.

Chris Pine plays Frank

Who is Frank? Jack's boss, Frank is the founder and CEO of the Victory Project and has a very positive outlook on life and his work. He anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

What else has Chris Pine been in? Pine is perhaps best known for playing Captain Kirk in the modern Star Trek films, while other major film credits have included Into the Woods, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Hell or High Water, and A Wrinkle in Time, He also plays Steve Trevor in the DCEU, appearing in both Wonder Woman and it's sequel Wonder Woman: 1984.

Gemma Chan plays Shelley

Who is Shelley? Frank's elegant wife, Shelley is devoted to keeping the wives of the various Victory Project employees company.

What else has Gemma Chan been in? Chan first found fame on British TV – appearing in episodes of hit shows such as Doctor Who, Sherlock, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Fresh Meat, before rising to further prominence as part of the main cast for Humans from 2015 to 2018. Her major Hollywood breakthrough came in Crazy Rich Asians and she has since also appeared in films such as Mary Queen of Scots, Raya and the Last Dragon and the MCU outings Captain Marvel and Eternals.

KiKi Layne plays Margaret

Who is Margaret? A resident of Victory who is one of the first to clock that something sinister is going on in Victory.

What else has KiKi Layne been in? Layne achieved huge acclaim for her leading role in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, and has also appeared in The Old Guard, Coming 2 America, and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Nick Kroll plays Bill

Who is Bill? Bunny's husband and a Victory Project employee, Bill greatly enjoys partying.

What else has Nick Kroll been in? Kroll is best known for his comedy roles, which include a leading role in the sit-com The League and various voice roles in Big Mouth, which he also co-created. Recent film appearances have included The Addams Family 2, Sing 2 and The Bob's Burgers Movie.

The cast also includes: Sydney Chandler (Pistol) as Violet, Kate Berlant (A League of Their Own) as Peg, Asif Ali (WandaVision) as Peter, Douglas Smith (Big Love) as John, Timothy Simons (Veep) as Dr. Collins, Ari'el Stachel (Zola) as Kevin, Dita Von Teese (The Masked Dancer) as Gigi, Sagar Sujata as James, Marcello Julian Reyes (Pivoting) as Fred and Mariah Justice (Hawaii Five-0) as Barbara

Don't Worry Darling is in UK cinemas from Friday 23rd September.

