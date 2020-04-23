Hosting over 500 films and 350 TV series, Disney Plus is the newest – but no means smallest – on-demand streaming service on the market. And with its impressive library, the platform from the House of Mouse is also set to become one of the most popular.

With new TV shows such as live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, plus over 600 episodes of The Simpsons and a vast array of modern movies, a Disney Plus subscription sounds enticing to a broad scope of screen fans.

And that’s even before we mention the numerous Disney Plus titles in the pipeline, including an array of Marvel TV shows with WandaVision already halfway through and the likes of Hawkeye on the way alongside several live-action Star Wars series (including a Rogue One prequel).

And if that as not enough, new Disney+ Star content is starting up later in February that will expand the library with more adult-orientated content in a massive way.

Sounds great, right? But if you watch on-demand services through NOW TV, you’ve probably got one question in mind: how exactly can I get the Disney Plus app?

You can find out everything you need to know below.

Can I get Disney Plus on NOW TV?

The Disney Plus app is now available to download on NOW TV. This means it should appear on the app store on your NOW TV stick or box.

While Disney Plus wasn’t available on NOW TV when it launched on 24th March, the plan was always to introduce it later.

RadioTimes.com reached out to both Disney and NOW TV as to the reason behind the delay.

All you need to do is sign up for Disney Plus with the seven day trial, or subscribe for a year for £59.99 (£5.99 a month).

The cost will increase next month to £7.99 (£79.99 for the year) with the addition of Star. February 23rd is the date it changes but new customers won’t be billed the higher prices until August 23, 2021.

How to download Disney Plus on NOW TV

You can download the Disney Plus app in a few quick steps.

Go to the home screen (you can do this by pressing the home button on your remote) On the left-hand menu, scroll to the app store If you can’t immediately see the Disney Plus app icon, scroll down to search and for “Disney+” Select and click the Disney Plus icon to download Once the app is downloaded, you can find it by selecting My apps on your home screen

How else can I watch Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is available on a number of devices, including many Smart TVs and sticks, including Amazon Fire TV.

You can also download the Disney Plus app and watch its titles on gaming devices, including the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Read more about compatible Disney Plus devices.

How much is Disney Plus on NOW TV?

Sky, who own NOW TV, has said the service costs £5.99 a month. That’s the same as the service costs directly but remember that the price is on the verge of an increase in the next couple of weeks.

