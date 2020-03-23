How to get Disney+ on PS4 – your guide to setting it up
How to set up Disney+ on your PS4
Published:
Disney Plus is the latest streaming service to launch and it boasts some seriously sought after content.
Disney+ content includes the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and more. A whole host of new Disney+ shows will be available, ranging from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to National Geographic’s, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.
Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year now
A live-action version of Lady and the Tramp is just one of the brand new films on Disney+ available as well as favourites such as Pirates of the Caribbean and 10 Things I Hate About You.
One of the benefits to the new service is that you can watch on up to four Disney+ devices and it’s also compatible with a range of games consoles, smartphones, TVs and plug-ins like the Amazon fire stick.
Here’s how to get Disney+ on PS4 and the other devices it’s available on.
Will Disney+ be available on PS4?
Just like Netflix and amazon Prime, Disney Plus is available on PlayStation 4 consoles so you can stream your favourite shows and classic films directly through your console, using the Disney+ PS4 app. It’s viewable in the TV and Video section of the main menu of your PS4.
How to get Disney+ on PS4
The Disney+ service can be accessed through the main PlayStation store where you can download the dedicated Disney + PS4 app. Once downloaded, the app will be stored in the TV and Video section of your console’s main menu.
Is Disney Plus available on PS3?
No, Disney Plus isn’t available on PS3 because production has stopped on the console. We’ve got a list of consoles and devices it is compatible below.
Other devices compatible with Disney+
Disney+ is available to watch on your PC and Mac simply by going online through your web browser.
The service is also compatible with a huge range of Apple, Android and smart gaming devices, which are listed below:
Apple Disney+ devices
- iPhone
- iPad
- iPod Touch
- Apple TV
- Airplay
Android Disney+ devices
- Android smartphones
- Android TVs
Disney+ compatible TVs
- Samsung Tizen Smart TVs
- LG WebOS Smart TVs (from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0)
-
Disney+ gaming devices
- Xbox One
- PlayStation4
Disney+ Google devices
- Chromecast
- Chromecast built-in devices
Disney+ Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire Stick
- Amazon Fire tablet
Disney+ streaming services
- NOW TV
- Sky Q
- Roku devices (including Roku TV by Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Philips, Sanyo and Sharp)
Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year now