And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, director Ol Parker said that no other actor would have been as good a fit for the role.

“He didn't really [need convincing]," he said. "I mean I think he might have needed convincing to keep at acting, but the role was irresistible. So, it's almost impossible to imagine a better bit of casting for that character and a better opportunity for a guy who's nearly 90."

He added that Caine had been "very elegantly reducing the scale of his performances" in recent years – foregoing leading roles to play "some lovely cameos" – but that this particular character was too good for him to turn down.

"Early on when we were talking, he said: 'What I want is I want to make them laugh and I want to make him cry. And I think this script could do that. Can we do that?' And it was this absolute simplicity that you could see he found it very hard to resist."

He added that there was a potential "problem" regarding Caine's physical condition but that he had actually improved his fitness levels since he played the part.

"He's got fitter since," he said. "I would say actually making the film kind of revived him in some ways. A lot of older actors through COVID times weren't sure if they'd get back on the stage or on the set. And so, I think that there was an amazing resurgence of energy."

The Great Escaper is released in UK cinemas on Friday 6th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

