The FNAF film was announced a while ago and we've been waiting ever since, but now we know for sure. To be honest, if it's anything like the game we're not sure we're ready.

The movie adaptation of classic survival horror game, Five Nights at Freddy's, has finally received a release date.

The Five Nights at Freddy's craze began in 2014, with the titular game dropping on PC. It quickly gained a cult following, which was surprising for a point-and-click adventure set in a pizzeria.

Every YouTuber and streamer played it on their channel, and before we knew it Five Nights at Freddy's was a cultural phenomenon. It was only a matter of time, then, that the film rights were obtained.

History of the film's development is almost as old as the game itself. It was announced back in 2015, only a year after the first game in the franchise came out.

It was backed by Warner Bros Pictures, and set to have a screenplay by Gil Kenan, who would also co-direct it. After nothing came of this collaboration, news surfaced that Chris Columbus had taken over as director. Again, nothing came of this.

Now, however, things seem to be nicely in motion as we have an official release date - the FNAF movie will come out on 27th October 2023. Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse (the production company) and producer of the film, announced this on Twitter earlier today. Check out the tweet below:

"#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered," he said. "#FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023!!!!!"

We imagine it's going to be a killer (pun intended) film. And with Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard playing Mike Schmidt and William Afton respectively, the acting talent isn't bad at all. We just need to prepare ourselves.

Five Nights at Freddy's will release simultaneously in theatres and on Peacock on 27th October 2023. If you haven't played the game yet, you can check it out on Steam here.

