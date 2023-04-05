Xbox, like any console, often releases novelty controllers, such as the Recon Cloud Hybrid that dropped towards the tail end of last year. But we don't often see tech coming out with ambitions like this – a controller made out of recycled parts. Or at least, a third of it is.

In a bid to put the planet first, Xbox has revealed a new "sustainable" controller, one third of which is made from "regrind and reclaimed materials". It certainly looks the part. With the green colour scheme, the aesthetic fits the sentiment. And while it might be a bit pricey, there are many reasons to invest in one of these.

Released to coincide with Earth Day on the 22nd April, the Remix Special Edition is the first Xbox controller to come with a rechargeable battery pack and USB-C cable included in the box. The battery will fully charge in four hours and then have up to 30 hours of battery life. Of course, you can recharge as you play too.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Every little helps. And this is on top of the regrind and reclaimed materials.

If you're wondering what "regrind" means (we certainly did), Microsoft explains on its website: it's "a process of mechanically recycling leftover Xbox One-generation controller parts into a raw material that can be partially used to create new controllers – while maintaining durability and performance".

More like this

Apparently each controller will be unique, too, due to the manufacturing process. Each one will have its own feel. We think it all sounds awesome, and we can't wait to (literally) get our hands on one.

The Remix Special Edition controller will be released on 18 April 2023, and will cost £74.99. You can pre-order one from the official website here.

Read more on Xbox:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast