How to connect any Xbox controller to Xbox Series X/S

If you’re struggling to connect an Xbox controller to your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you’ve come to the correct place to learn where you’re going wrong.

Whereas PlayStation went for an almost complete overhaul when they debuted their new controllers on the PS5, Xbox did not feel the need to break the mould and we can’t say that was a bad move.

The Xbox controller is, for our money, the best controller design out there and we were saying that even before the Series X came along. The new one only has tweaks to what came before but even those small things have made the best better. Grip has been improved, the thumbsticks move much more freely, and the simple button press/hold design to capture a screenshot or record a clip is super handy.

But how do you connect controllers to the new Xbox consoles? And can you still use the old-style controllers from the Xbox One for the Xbox Series X? Here is all you need to know about that!

How to connect Xbox Series X controller to Xbox Series X/S

If you’re setting up a new controller for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, this is what you need to do! First things first, make sure that you have batteries or a power pack in your Xbox controller. And if you do, it’s time to sync them.

Right next to the USB port on the console, you will find the pairing button. It’s a round little button. Press it to start the pairing process.

Within a few seconds, press the same style button on the controller itself – it is located at the top next to the USB-C connection port.

The Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will start to flash (from its on/off button) and when it shows a consistent light again, you should be paired up and ready to play!

How to connect Xbox One controller to Xbox Series X

Do Xbox One controllers work on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S? The answer to that question is yes, they do.

This goes without saying but we will anyway: anything prior to that will not connect to your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. You cannot connect an original Xbox controller or an Xbox 360 controller to these machines.

But if you’re wondering, how do I connect my Xbox One controller to my Xbox Series X? It’s the same process that we mentioned in the previous section, so just hold down the pairing button on your console (the little round button next to the USB port) and the matching button on top of your controller (next to the USB-C port) and they should sync up no problem.

How to connect wired Xbox controllers to the Series X?

If you’ve got a wired Xbox controller, either an official one or a third-party one, all you have to do is connect the USB cable to the corresponding USB port on the front of your console.

Another easy one, then! Literally just connect the wire to the console and that’s it, within a few seconds the console will register the controller and it will be ready to use. Again, this is the case for the Xbox One and Series X controllers.

