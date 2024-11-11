So, does that mean we'll be playing as Ice Spice during this short chapter?

And if so, what tasks must we complete to unlock the skin?

Let's take a look.

When does the Ice Spice skin release in Fortnite?

It looks like the Ice Spice skin will be available from Thursday 14th November 2024.

While there will be plenty of rapper goodies appearing in weeks one and two of the current season (Snoop Dogg and Eminem themed, respectively), the Ice Spice skin won't release until week three.

That's not too far away now though. Week three starts on Thursday 14th November 2024!

How to get the Ice Spice skin in Fortnite

So once week three begins, how do we get our hands on the Ice Spice skin?

It looks like the Ice Spice skin will be available to buy in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Also, the battle royale map will change slightly, with Shark Island turning into Ice Isle.

If you head there, you'll be able to take on Ice Spice in a boss fight. If you win, you'll also get Ice Spice's Grappler and Rifle, so it'll definitely be worth your effort.

