Juice WRLD in Fortnite: Release date and how to get the skin
Juice WRLD will arrive soon.
As part of the current Fortnite Remix season, the game is celebrating Chapter 2, but also some of the world’s biggest musical artists – including Juice WRLD, who is set to arrive in the game during this season.
Fortunately, as this is a shorter season, we’ve already seen a complete roadmap of when to expect the rapper's skin and event to appear in the game.
This season, we’ve seen Snoop Dogg already, while Eminem and Ice Spice are also set to arrive, but the finale will be Juice WRLD themed.
Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about when the skin will be released, how you can earn the skin, and what we know about the Juice WRLD event.
When is the Juice WRLD skin release date in Fortnite?
The skin is set to release on 30th November in Fortnite, although frustratingly, we still don’t know what the skin looks like.
In the promotional trailer for the season, we saw the other artists featured, but Juice WRLD was nowhere to be seen.
We assume Fortnite’s keeping this one under wraps until closer to release so they can do a big reveal, as the skin also ties into the season’s live event before kicking off the next chapter.
Once we know the skin's appearance, we will pop an image above.
How to get the Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite
In an exciting twist, the Juice WRLD skin is free; all players must do is log in on 30th November after 1am ET/6am UK time or somewhere in the following 24 hours, and the skin will be rewarded to players.
As we said, not much is known about the skin, but it will also tie into the end-of-season event on the same day.
This is very similar to what the game did with the Travis Scott skin in 2020.
