This season, we’ve seen Snoop Dogg already, while Eminem and Ice Spice are also set to arrive, but the finale will be Juice WRLD themed.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about when the skin will be released, how you can earn the skin, and what we know about the Juice WRLD event.

The skin is set to release on 30th November in Fortnite, although frustratingly, we still don’t know what the skin looks like.

In the promotional trailer for the season, we saw the other artists featured, but Juice WRLD was nowhere to be seen.

We assume Fortnite’s keeping this one under wraps until closer to release so they can do a big reveal, as the skin also ties into the season’s live event before kicking off the next chapter.

Once we know the skin's appearance, we will pop an image above.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get the Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite

Fortnite.

In an exciting twist, the Juice WRLD skin is free; all players must do is log in on 30th November after 1am ET/6am UK time or somewhere in the following 24 hours, and the skin will be rewarded to players.

As we said, not much is known about the skin, but it will also tie into the end-of-season event on the same day.

This is very similar to what the game did with the Travis Scott skin in 2020.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.



