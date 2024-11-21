We’re now into the final week of the current season and the next live event is ready to go, err, live following this update, which adds in Juice WRLD content, too.

Read on to see what changes in the Fortnite update today and you’ll find the full list of v32.11 patch notes below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The major addition to Fortnite as part of the v32.11 update is the introduction of a new cosmetic item, Kicks.

Yep, you can now buy and equip trainers and other shoes in Fortnite.

Everyone will get the 'Show 'Em Off' emote for free to celebrate this momentous occasion where more digital cosmetic items you can spend real money on have been added to the game.

Simply head to the in-game Item Shop between now and 1st December to unlock the free emote.

Expect real-life shoes and original Fortnite creations to be added to the game, purchasable with V-Bucks and as unlockables as part of battle passes.

What’s more, the v32.11 update also brings us the Juice WRLD content – including the POI and skins.

Epic Games is yet to officially unveil the full list of Fortnite update v32.11 patch notes (as of writing) but we do know plenty about what’s being added to the game today. We’ve summarised it below.

Kicks

Kicks are now available

Free 'Show 'Em Off' emote – claim between now and 1st December 2024

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Black Toe Reimagined' available right away for Remix Pass owners

New styles debut regularly – Fortnite original designs and real-life shoes

At launch, Kicks will be equippable with over 500 existing outfits, with more than 95 per cent of Outfits expected to be compatible by Spring of 2025

Kicks are not useable in LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Save the World, with Player Reference or Dance Mannequin Devices in Creative or UEFN, nor in LEGO or Fall Guys Creator Islands

Check out the new Kicks Usability button on the product page and you’ll see which of your outfits are compatible with Kicks

Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD skins

Unvaulted Chug Cannon (Juice WRLD coloured)

Juice WRLD POI

Other additions

The return of Catty Corner

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.