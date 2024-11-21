Fortnite update today (21st November): What changes in the patch notes?
Get your kicks.
The new Fortnite update is here today (21st November) and it brings with it a new cosmetic item: Kicks.
Fortnite v32.11 adds in Kicks, wearable shoes that you can purchase and unlock through battle passes. New Kicks will be added in regularly from now on and will be based on real-life shoes and Fortnite originals.
We’re now into the final week of the current season and the next live event is ready to go, err, live following this update, which adds in Juice WRLD content, too.
Read on to see what changes in the Fortnite update today and you’ll find the full list of v32.11 patch notes below.
What changes in the Fortnite update today?
The major addition to Fortnite as part of the v32.11 update is the introduction of a new cosmetic item, Kicks.
Yep, you can now buy and equip trainers and other shoes in Fortnite.
Everyone will get the 'Show 'Em Off' emote for free to celebrate this momentous occasion where more digital cosmetic items you can spend real money on have been added to the game.
Simply head to the in-game Item Shop between now and 1st December to unlock the free emote.
Expect real-life shoes and original Fortnite creations to be added to the game, purchasable with V-Bucks and as unlockables as part of battle passes.
What’s more, the v32.11 update also brings us the Juice WRLD content – including the POI and skins.
Full patch notes for Fortnite update v32.11
Epic Games is yet to officially unveil the full list of Fortnite update v32.11 patch notes (as of writing) but we do know plenty about what’s being added to the game today. We’ve summarised it below.
Kicks
- Kicks are now available
- Free 'Show 'Em Off' emote – claim between now and 1st December 2024
- Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Black Toe Reimagined' available right away for Remix Pass owners
- New styles debut regularly – Fortnite original designs and real-life shoes
- At launch, Kicks will be equippable with over 500 existing outfits, with more than 95 per cent of Outfits expected to be compatible by Spring of 2025
- Kicks are not useable in LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Save the World, with Player Reference or Dance Mannequin Devices in Creative or UEFN, nor in LEGO or Fall Guys Creator Islands
- Check out the new Kicks Usability button on the product page and you’ll see which of your outfits are compatible with Kicks
Juice WRLD
- Juice WRLD skins
- Unvaulted Chug Cannon (Juice WRLD coloured)
- Juice WRLD POI
Other additions
- The return of Catty Corner
