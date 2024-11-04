Snoop Dogg is the latest in a long line of Fortnite boss battles (other recent bosses include Billy from Saw and Doctor Doom's Doombot).

But where do you find Snoop Dogg, and how are you meant to defeat him? Read on, or check out the video above, to find out!

How to defeat Snoop Dogg in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix map. Epic Games

Snoop Dogg can be found in the upper levels of the Doggpound, which is at the centre of the map.

To defeat him, you'll simply need to avoid his attacks whilst dishing out as much damage as you can. It really is as simple as that!

As usual with new bosses, loads of players will be rushing to defeat Snoop too, so land and get geared up as quickly as you can.

You can use the pillars and platforms to provide some cover from Snoop's powerful attacks.

You can also use throwable weapons to chip away at Snoop's health bar from afar.

To give you some extra fire power to help Snoop Dogg, chests can be found on the roof or platforms at the upper level of the Doggpound.

Once defeated, you can hug Snoop Dogg and pick up his Mythic Drum Gun and Vault key card.

Snoop will then become your ally and will follow you around, attacking other players and dropping loot and ammo.

How to open Snoop Dogg's vault in Fortnite

After eliminating Snoop Dogg, you can open the vault with the Vault Key Card that he drops.

The Vault is located in the basement and can be accessed via a staircase in the lobby. Follow these stairs down and then use the key card on the panel to the left of the vault door.

The vault door will take a while to open, so keep an eye out for any players who might have been waiting for you to do the dirty work for them.

There are a lot of chests in the vault but Snoop Dogg will cover you while you rummage through them.

