Eminem in Fortnite: How to find him and get his RG Minigun

Snoop Dogg is already in the game, with Ice Spice arriving soon and Juice WRLD being introduced to close off the season.

Four artists are featured as part of the Fortnite Remix season, and Eminem has finally arrived with a fresh new weapon, too.

We will cover where you can find the Real Slim Shady in Fortnite and how you can recruit him to get his weapon and skin, which has also been introduced into the game.

This is a shorter season, so if you want to check out what’s happening in the game, with various music artists featured on the map for the first time, dive in soon.

Where to find Eminem in Fortnite

Eminem is located in Spaghetti Grotto, a named location at the most eastern point of the map, just south of Dirty Docks.

Fortunately, he is marked on the map by a skull icon, making him easier to find.

The area, however, is located underground, so to get in, you will need to jump through the big hole on the surface or walk around to the beach and enter from there.

Getting in through the hole is the most direct and easiest route, but it will depend on where you’re coming from.

How to defeat and recruit Eminem

Part of the trouble of defeating Eminem is his defences, with various henchmen in the Grotto and automated machine guns that will detect your approach.

Eventually, you will arrive at Eminem, and he’s just like any other enemy.

To defeat him, you need to deplete his health bar; he is using a minigun, which isn’t great at range, so you can use this to your advantage if you have anything more suited to distance.

Once you defeat him, he will start following you for the rest of the game and will be recruited for that match.

How to get Eminem’s RG Minigun

The RG Minigun is Eminem’s signature weapon this season, and he will drop this the moment you beat him so you can pick it up and give it a go.

He will also drop a key for a vault, which will undoubtedly come in handy after a big battle like this one.

How to get Eminem’s skin

Sadly, the Eminem skin is not part of this season’s battle pass, meaning the only way you can get this skin is by purchasing it from the item shop.

The skin has two looks and is available for 1,500 V-Bucks; you can also buy the bundle, which includes the skin and more than 2,400 V-Bucks.

It’s unknown how long the skin will be in the store, but considering the store updates at midnight every day, it will be there for a short time.

