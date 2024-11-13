And yet, there are still more changes to the current season on the way.

You might have noticed that the servers were having a bit of downtime in the early hours. This was to usher in the v.32.10 update.

But what exactly has this patch brought to the table?

Let's take a closer look at today's update!

While the complete list of patch notes hasn't been released, we know that Ice Spice and her two Mythics will be releasing in Chapter 2 soon.

So expect Shark Island to transform into Ice Isle, and for the rapper to appear there as a boss. Once you beat Ice Spice, you'll get the Grappler and Rifle Mythics.

Expect the related items to appear in the store, too!

Full expected patch notes for Fortnite version 32.10

At the time of writing, the full patch notes haven't been released. We'll update this page as soon as they are, but these are the changes that everyone's talking about.

Ice Spice

As we mentioned above, Ice Spice is the star of this update. Not only is the map changing to bring Ice Isle into the fold, but she'll appear as a boss.

Expect plenty of her music, too, along with the Mystics and skins.

Super Styles

As this is a much shorter chapter than previous ones, you only need to reach level 50 to max out. This means you can unlock Super Styles much quicker (some of you are bound to already be there).

And they're dropping with this update, so you'll see the result of your hard work today!

Kicks

Kicks (a new cosmetic that lets you customise your shoes) was supposed to be dropping with today's patch, but it looks like the devs are running into a bit of trouble with it. Check out the post on X below:

So, while the Kicks cosmetics might not wearable arriving today, you'll at least be able to unlock them!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.