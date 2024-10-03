Fortnite is known for having plenty of licensed skins, and from what we’ve seen so far, they have some gems in store for any fans of classic horror.

No doubt, previously released skins, like the Xenomorph, will return to the store too.

When is Fortnitemares 2024?

Fortnite.

There has yet to be an official start point for Fortnitemares announced so far; however, it will be this month. Popular leaker HYPEX has stated the event start date will fall between the 11th and 15th of October, which is in line with previous years.

This makes sense, as a Dr Doom-themed live event is coming to the game soon, so beginning after this event kicks off means the two won’t get in each other’s way.

What can you expect from Fortnitemares 2024?

So far, there isn’t too much to go off outside the skins as mentioned above. The skins that have been teased are:

Marshmello (spooky version)

Leatherface

The doll from SAW

This will also tie in with the SAW event set to release at the same time.

The event has been leaked to introduce a new Mythic item, a Boom Billy Bike that chases opponents and explodes upon impact. New quests will also be introduced to tie-in.

Rumours also suggest horde mode may return to the game, but there has been nothing solid to confirm this – if it does arrive, it will be a welcome addition.

