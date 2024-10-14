So, where on the Battle Royale map can you expect to find Billy? And will you need any special skills to take him down?

Keep on reading, or check out the video above, and we'll explain what to do.

How to find and defeat Billy in Fortnite

Fortnite Fortnitemares map. Epoc Games

Billy can be found in a large white house in the south-western section of the Freaky Fields POI.

We've circled the location in question on the Fortnite map embedded above.

Lots of players will be trying to find him, so get there and gear up as fast as you can.

To find Billy, enter the house and interact with the TV that is directly in front of the front door.

Billy doesn't have a huge amount of HP, so they are quite easy to take down.

After using all our ammo to shoot Billy, we ended up finishing him off with our pickaxe.

He's not too hard to defeat, especially if you manage to lure/yeet him out of the house and onto a more even playing field.

Once defeated, you can pick up his Boom Billy drop, which seeks out other players before blowing up.

You will also complete the quest and get XP for that, as well as defeating a boss.

Still stuck? Check out our handy video guide below! Underneath that, you'll find our Fortnite quiz - see how well you can do. Maybe your score will be even scarier than Billy himself.

