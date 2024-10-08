But when exactly will the Saw skin arrive in Fortnite? And how will players get it when it does?

When is the Saw skin in Fortnite?

According to some fairly convincing leaks on social media, it looks like the Saw skin will become available in Fortnite today (8th October).

Per these rumours, which seem to include a screenshot from an official email, the skin should be dropping at 8pm ET in America today.

For players in the UK, the magic of time difference means that you should be able to pick up the Saw skin from 1am BST tomorrow (9th October).

Of course, leaks and rumours don't always come true, so take this with a pinch of salt until you can verify it on your console tomorrow morning.

How to get the Saw skin in Fortnite

According to the same leak on social media, the Saw skin will be available to buy in the Fortnite Item Shop.

It will reportedly cost 1,500 V-Bucks. There is no sign of a free method or a quest-based way to get the skin. You simply have to buy it.

The skin will be styled on Billy the Puppet, Jigsaw's iconic mascot from the Saw films, and it will also include a back bling.

Keep reading and we'll explain what other Saw goodies are expected to be arriving this week.

What's in the Jigsaw bundle in Fortnite?

As you can see in the video footage above, there will be a whole load of Saw goodies available in the game.

These will be available to buy as a Jigsaw bundle, officially named 'the Perilous Puppet set', to save you a few V-Bucks.

The items on offer are:

Billy Outfit (1,500 V-Bucks)

Trap Television Back Bling (included with the outfit)

Spiralized Slicer Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

Billy's Tricycle Emote (500 V-Bucks)

Themed Wrap (500 V-Bucks)

And that's all you need to know. Let the games begin...

