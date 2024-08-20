We also have a more in-depth guide on how to defeat Doombot if you’re really struggling with them.

But onto the Medallions! We’ve gone over each to explain what it is they do, but all three are really useful to have.

If you don’t manage to get them yourself, it’s quite likely you’ll come across players who did (or picked them up from someone else), so keep a close any on any dropped loot when you eliminate other players.

There’s plenty to go over, though, so read on (or watch on) for the good stuff!

Where are the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4?

Fortnite. Epic Games

The Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom are at Castle Doom, Doomstadt and The Raft.

Doombot, who possesses Doombot’s Medallions, is found at Castle Doom, which is located at the top-right of the map where the Classy Courts were found last season.

Mysterio and his Medallion can be found in Doomstadt, which is located in the top-middle area of the map where the Lavish Lair used to be.

Emma Frost and her Medallion are at The Raft in the middle-left portion of the map, where the Pleasant Piazza once stood.

Finding them is one thing, but getting the Medallions is another thing altogether. Read on to see how to beat them!

Fortnite boss tips: Emma Frost, Mysterio and Doombot

Emma Frost, Mysterio and Doombot. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Each boss requires a slightly different strategy in terms of approach, but one thing is the same across all three: loads of players will descend upon them and the new POIs, so you may have a harder time dealing with them than many other bosses.

Doombot

Doombot resides in the throne room of Castle Doom at the eastern end of the complex. We’d recommend landing left of the gatehouse and taking the path that hugs the northern castle walls. This route will mostly be inside, preventing any would-be snipers from taking pot shots, and has a number of Loot and Marvel/Doom Chests along the way to get geared up.

Mysterio

In our experience, Doomstadt was the busiest POI of all. While a little cheesy, we’d recommend taking cover, gearing up and waiting for other plays to eliminate each other first before emerging to mop the rest of them up.

Keep a close eye on Mysterio as he will create copies of himself to distract you, but it is possible to track who is who when he does this, if you pay attention.

Emma Frost

The Raft isn’t far off from Doomstadt in terms of how busy it is. We recommend you try and land at the watch tower at the north-western end of the complex. There is usually a Loot Chest in here with a Marvel Chest a floor below.

Similarly to Doomstadt, it’s best to gear up and wait out the bulk of the fighting. Be careful, though, as some players will hide inside Emma Frost’s chamber, and will lie in wait until you’ve whittled her health down.

We found retreating to the prison cells that line the cafeteria and camping in there provided cover and a way of funnelling Frost and her henchman into your line of fire.

What do the Medallions do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4?

Below is what each Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 does!

Doombot's Siphon Medallion

Doombot's Siphon Medallion. Epic Games

When equipped, this Medallion allows you to absorb other players’ shields when you damage them, and you also regenerate health when you eliminate them.

Mysterio's Stealth Medallion

Mysterio's Stealth Medallion. Epic Games

This Medallion gives you temporary invisibility when you are crouched. It will disable when you stop crouching or attack. This one is very useful for when there is limited cover in the final circles.

Emma Frost's Reveal Medallion

Emma Frost's Reveal Medallion. Epic Games

This Medallion can reveal the location of nearby enemies, temporarily allowing you to get the drop on them. Like Mysterio’s Medallion, this one is really useful in the final circles as you desperately try to find the other remaining players.

