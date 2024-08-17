If you’d rather see how it’s done, we’ve produced a video detailing how we managed to pull it off just above.

Soon, we’ll be able to play as newly refreshed Doctor Doom as he will be getting a new rendition as part of the Battle Pass later on in the season.

But while we speak, Doctor Doom and his minions lay waste to the new Fortnite map, so haste ye watch our video or read on for a written guide!

Where is Doctor Doom in Fortnite? Map location

Doctor Doom is located in Castle Doom in the top-right corner of the Fortnite Map.

This is quite a hotly contested area so prepare for a fight when you drop as swarms of players will be trying to get Doctor Doom’s loot and medallion.

We’d recommend landing just to the left of the castle gates as this has a direct path indoors to Doctor Doom as well as having a few loot chests and Doctor Doom chests on the way to gear up.

You’ll certainly need it, as defeating Doctor Doom is no easy task. Read on for our best strategies to take him on!

How to beat Doctor Doom in Fortnite

To defeat Doctor Doom in Fortnite, you need to whittle his health down to zero, but this is easier said than done.

Doctor Doom has his Arcane Gloves which are extremely powerful and will kill you in no time.

He has plenty of loyal henchmen that will swarm you as soon as you start fighting Doctor Doom, too, so you will need to take care of them as well.

The best strategy to defeating Doctor Doom we found is to try and get the platform (the one that his throne is on) between you and Doctor Doom.

It’s a bit cheesy, but his attacks can’t destroy the platform and it allows you to take cover.

There is also a Doctor Doom chest behind his throne that usually has good high-end loot.

Once you do defeat him, you'll get to use his Arcane Gloves which have two attack modes.

Also, you will get Doombot's Siphon Medallion that earns you health when you defeat enemies as well as absorbing shields from other players when you defeat them.

And that's all you need to know about overcoming Doctor Doom in Fortnite!

