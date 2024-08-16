But what of the map? Some of it remains the same, but Doctor Doom has certainly made his presence felt, especially in the North of the map. Some other bits here and there have cropped up around the map too and we’ll go over what we’ve found so far.

But with so little time and so much exploring to be had, we won’t keep you! Read on to find out all you need to know about the new Fortnite map and its points of interest.

New Fortnite map in full

Epic Games

Above is the new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map in full.

We spent a good chunk of time running, driving and swimming across it to unlock it so please take time to appreciate our herculean effort!

Or perhaps, a herculean effort would be for Myths and Mortals. A superheroic effort from us then, for the new Marvel-themed season!

As you can maybe expect, dropping in the new areas in the first hours of the new season was fairly chaotic. We had to brush aside plenty of challengers in the name of content. Alas, the new biome provides plenty of opportune ambush spots with lots of trees to conceal yourself.

But what’s actually new? Read on!

What changes in the new Fortnite map?

Epic Games

As you can see, there are new Doctor Doom-themed locales at the top of the map that replace the old Classy Courts and the like, though some remnants of these places remain.

These are found in a new medieval grassland biome that has been introduced to Fortnite in the v31.00 patch.

Altogether, the POIs Pleasant Piazza, Classy Courts and the Lavish Lair are gone.

Littered around the map are new Marvel-themed treasure chests that usually include some pretty great weapons. There’s also a giant chest, which looks strikingly similar to the one Doom opens in the trailer, just outside of Redline Rig.

Epic Games

Further south, a new POI known as The Raft has popped up, but we’ll go into more detail about each point of interest in a moment.

Points of interest in the Fortnite map

Below are all the new POIs found in the Fortnite Chapter Five Season 4 map:

The Raft

Epic Games

“In a bid to recruit like-minded allies, Doctor Doom has summoned The Raft to the Island, a prison for supervillains and extraterrestrial threats.”

The Raft is where you can find Emma Frost as well, so expect a tough fight if you want her medallion.

Castle Doom

Epic Games

“Dark shadows from Castle Doom loom over the Island, and its forge burns red as each metal clank rings ever closer to the completion of Doctor Doom's impervious new armor.”

This is also the location where you can find Doctor Doom himself if you want to challenge him.

Doom’s Courtyard

Doom’s Courtyard lies just East of his castle. There’s some decent loot here but nothing major takes place here, at least for now.

Doomstadt

Epic Games

“Doomstadt is a peaceful and prosperous village full of happy, productive citizens... under penalty of Doom.”

Doomstadt is where you will find Mysterio. Be careful though, as his illusion powers allow him to make clones of himself that conceal the real deal.

In our time playing, this is a hugely contested spot, so expect to deal with a lot of players too.

