Fortnite update today (16th August): What changes in the patch notes?
Marvel and Fortnite are back in action.
As it's the start of Chapter 5 Season 4, the latest Fortnite update (16th August) has introduced a wealth of brand new content for players to master.
With Marvel back in action, players can work through an Absolute Doom Battle Pass packed with skins, as well as the introduction of Gwenpool.
Alongside the arrival of new cosmetics, the map has undergone significant changes as part of the crossover, with three new points of interest to explore during Battle Royale matches.
There's even fresh weaponry and a handful of Marvel-based superpowers to try out.
There's a lot to digest with this latest Fortnite update, so let's get straight into all the juicy details!
What changes in the Fortnite update today (16th August)?
The Fortnite update today (16th August) is all about launching Chapter 5 Season 4 of the game. This brings a suite of new Marvel content, including various Marvel skins and three new points of interest on the island.
These new locations are The Raft, Doomstadt and Castle Doom, which have replaced Pleasant Piazza, Classy Courts and Lavish Lair.
Players will also notice huge shadows projected from Castle Doom and a burning red forge working to complete Doctor Doom's new set of armour.
The weapon arsenal has expanded, too. The Striker Burst Rifle is back in rotation alongside Dual Micros SMGs, the Sovereign Shotgun and the Monarch Pistol.
There are also new Marvel-themed superpowers including War Machine's Arsenal, the Auto Turret and the Hover Jets for enhanced movement. Shuri's Claws, Peelverine's Claws and Iron Man's Replulsors are all set to return later in the season.
The start of a new Fortnite season means a new set of quests and challenges to complete.
They're Marvel-themed, and include players having to equip superpowers and defeat the bosses dotted around the island.
Completing these challenges allow players to earn huge amounts of XP, which comes in handy when levelling up the battle pass.
Outside of the Battle Royale, it's all change too. Fortnite Festival sees the arrival of Colombian popstar Karol G as the headliner, complete with a new Festival Pass, rewards and a live concert.
Full patch notes for the Fortnite update today
Here are all of the patch notes for each section of Fortnite courtesy of Epic Games:
Battle Royale
Three new points of interest:
- Castle Doom
- Doomstadt
- The Raft
Marvel skins:
- Gwenpool (instant unlock)
- War Machine
- Peelverine
- Emma Frost
- Captain America Jonesy
- Mysterio
- Shuri
- Doctor Doom (coming later in the season)
Three Medallions:
- Siphon
- Stealth
- Reveal
New weapons:
- War Machine's Arsenal
- War Machine's Auto Turret
- War Machine's Hover Jets
- Dual Micro SMGs
- Monarch Pistol
- Sovereign Shotgun
- Striker Burst Rifle
- Now moddable
- Increased fire rate
- Increased damage
- Decreased reload time
- Doom's Arcane Gauntlets
- Added attack functionality from Iron Man’s Repulsors
- Increased repulsor attack speed
- Increased repulsor damage
- Can now overheat
- Captain America's Shield
- New shield-charge capability
- Now blocks while sliding and jumping
Fortnite Festival
- Karol G headliner: Themed instruments, in-game concert and outfit to unlock.
- Themed Festival Pass containing emotes, skins and more.
- Three new Jam Tracks.
General
- The "Restart" and "Replay" pause menu options have been re-enabled!
- We’ve made some changes to the Music Library. If your Jam Track collection is taking up too much space, you can archive Jam Tracks to hide them. Archiving a Jam Track will also remove it from your "Jam Loops" wheel while jamming.
- You can see which Jam Tracks have relevant Quests.
- Daily Quests are sorted by which Festival experience they can be completed in.
- In Battle Stage private matches, your party can return backstage to pick a new song after battling, rather than backing out to the Lobby.
- We've added a new setting for more robust haptic feedback. You can toggle "Vibration for Hitting Notes" on or off during gameplay, adding a short vibration pulse on every note hit when enabled.
- The Lefty Flip accessibility setting (previously available for Pro Lead and Pro Bass song parts only) is available for all song parts! The left-right order of lanes in the note highway is reversed when Lefty Flip is on.
- The Jam Stage starting area has been reworked to provide more space for players spawning in.
Battle Stage UI Updates
- Know what you’re up against. The Battle Stage results screen will show your opponents' difficulty selections. You can also see their difficulty selections when backstage in a private match.
- You can see your targeted opponent’s score multiplier more clearly, giving you better insight into when to attack and if you broke their note streak.
- When you’re in first place, the target indicator showing that your Overdrive will not attack anyone is clearer.
- The placement display will show when there are 30 seconds left in a battle and which players are in danger of being eliminated, and will better show when opponents are using Overdrive or are under attack.
Fortnite Reload
- Updates for Reload are in the works and will release later in the season.
