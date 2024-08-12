The latest Marvel superhero's addition was confirmed in a new blockbuster trailer that showcased the return of Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, to the battle royale.

We then see Jonesy masquerading as Captain America, with the likes of War Machine, Shuri, Emma Frost, Mysterio and Peelverine (Wolverine meets Peely) all featuring as well.

Above all else, though, the inclusion of Gwenpool is the most unexpected. For those who aren't aware of the character, we've broken down a brief synopsis, as well as how to get the new Gwenpool skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

More like this

Who is Gwenpool?

Gwenpool. Marvel Comics

Gwenpool is a relatively new character in Marvel that is an amalgamation of Gwen Stacy and Wade Wilson (Deadpool).

Created by Christopher Hastings, Heather Antos and Jordan D White, Gwenpool first appeared in Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars #2 in June 2015, and is from Earth-TRN565.

Obsessed with superheroes, Gwenpool acknowledges that she's a fictional character from a comic book, and is known for her hand-to-hand combat, reality manipulation, weapons training, fourth-wall breaking and inter-dimensional travel.

Gwenpool and Deadpool are not related in any way. MODOK serves as the character's main villain.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next season of Fortnite – Chapter 5, Season 4 – is scheduled to begin on 16th August 2024, with Gwenpool set to become available in-game at launch.

The announcement was made as part of D23, with more details likely to be revealed in the coming days.

How to get Gwenpool skin in Fortnite

Gwenpool in Fortnite. Epic Games

The Gwenpool skin will be available as part of the new Marvel battle pass within Fortnite, and is unlocked instantly on purchase.

The battle pass can be bought for 950 V-Bucks. Gwenpool may then be added to the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date - however, we'd suggest getting the superhero now if you're keen and don't want to miss out.

The rest of the battle pass follows as such: War Machine at level 15, Peelverine at Level 30, Emma Frost at Level 45, Captain Jonesy at Level 65, Mysterio at Level 80 and Shuri at Level 100.

Doctor Doom will then be up for grabs via battle pass quests sometime in September.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.