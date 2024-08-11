At the showcase, D’Amaro said (via Variety): “At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build these stories into real places. And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development.

“Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight.”

Marvel president Feige also unveiled a brand new trailer for the exciting release.

Kicking off from 16th August, players will be able to play fan-favourite Marvel characters Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, who will be featured in the upcoming storyline. It's all part of ongoing plans to integrate Disney brands and characters into the well-known gaming franchise.

By playing the Marvel characters in the game, Fortnite fans will be able to pick up clues and hints about upcoming Marvel films featuring those characters.

Since Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Disney's major $1.5 billion investment into Epic Games this February, fans have been keen to see how the collaborative plans will unfold.

Well, it's also been revealed this weekend that Disney villains like Captain Hook, Maleficent and Cruella de Vil will become the first Disney animated characters to join the game this autumn.

But that's not all as The Incredibles will be the first Pixar characters to make their appearance in Fortnite later this year, with the news coming after the D23 confirmation that The Incredibles 3 is officially happening.

As well as those exciting character inclusions, it's also been revealed that Lucasfilm will contribute Star Wars characters like IG-11 and Moff Gideon to the world of Fortnite as well as specific items up for sale, including an “all-new Grogu dynamic Back Bling".

