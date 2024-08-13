The next Fortnite Season is upon us, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass with all confirmed Marvel skins listed.

We’ve also created a video featured above showcasing each during the reveal for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Fans of subversive superheroes, you will be glad to know that Gwenpool will be in Fortnite - and going by the trailer, they look to have some really good abilities.

It was also revealed that the Fantastic Four will be making an appearance too, but we don’t have any more information currently other than that they will be coming to Fortnite.

It isn’t just Marvel getting the limelight; parent company Disney is set to have some other iconic characters get involved, too, such as Captain Hook, Maleficent and Cruella de Vil.

But we’re here for Absolute Doom, so read on and we shall tell all!

When does Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass start?

The Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass starts 1pm BST on Friday 16th August.

From then, you will be able to start unlocking all of the skins and outfits included in the battle pass, from Dr Doom to Wolverine - whose outfit looks especially dashing on dear ol' Peely.

As usual, you will be able to buy the battle pass as soon as the new season has gone live and start working your way through it.

If you are short on cash, check out our Fortnite V-Buck missions list that shows all the best quests to complete so that you can earn yourself some extra V-Bucks.

Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass: All confirmed Marvel skins

Below are all the Marvel skins, characters and abilities confirmed so far for the Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass. We'd assume the abilities will be found around the map like normal weapons, but you never know!

Gwenpool – Immediately unlocked

Marvel Character Gwenpool as they appear in Fortnite, flying through the air
Gwenpool. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment
  • Rocket boots and gloves
  • Splash damage on landing
  • Laser beam

War Machine – Level 15

Marvel character War Machine as they appear in Fortnite
War Machine. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment
  • Should mounter laser
  • Wrist cannons
  • Shoulder mounted rockets

Peelverine – Level 30

Fortnite character Peely dressed as Wolverine
Peely dressed as Wolverine. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment
  • Wolverine’s claws
  • Dual-wielded submachine guns

Emma Frost – Level 45

Marvel character Emma Frost stood posing in a doorway
Emma Frost. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment
  • N/A

Captain America Jonesy – Level 65

Captain Jonesy from Fortnite wearing a Camptain America outfit
Captain America Jonesy. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment
  • Captain America’s shield that can be used to attack or defend

Mysterio – Level 80

Marvel Villain Mystero as they Appear in Fortnite
Mysterio. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment
  • Illusion powers

Shuri – Level 100

Marvel character Shuri as they appear in Fortnite
Shuri. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment
  • Vibranium claws

Doctor Doom – Special Skin

Marvel Villain Doctor Doom as he appears in Fortnite
Doctor Doom. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment
  • Can fly
  • Dark magic

No doubt, there will be even more skins, outfits, characters and abilities to come as the season progresses.

When we know more, we will update this page in due course.

