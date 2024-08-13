Fans of subversive superheroes, you will be glad to know that Gwenpool will be in Fortnite - and going by the trailer, they look to have some really good abilities.

It was also revealed that the Fantastic Four will be making an appearance too, but we don’t have any more information currently other than that they will be coming to Fortnite.

It isn’t just Marvel getting the limelight; parent company Disney is set to have some other iconic characters get involved, too, such as Captain Hook, Maleficent and Cruella de Vil.

But we’re here for Absolute Doom, so read on and we shall tell all!

When does Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass start?

The Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass starts 1pm BST on Friday 16th August.

From then, you will be able to start unlocking all of the skins and outfits included in the battle pass, from Dr Doom to Wolverine - whose outfit looks especially dashing on dear ol' Peely.

As usual, you will be able to buy the battle pass as soon as the new season has gone live and start working your way through it.

If you are short on cash, check out our Fortnite V-Buck missions list that shows all the best quests to complete so that you can earn yourself some extra V-Bucks.

Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass: All confirmed Marvel skins

Below are all the Marvel skins, characters and abilities confirmed so far for the Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass. We'd assume the abilities will be found around the map like normal weapons, but you never know!

Gwenpool – Immediately unlocked

Gwenpool. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Rocket boots and gloves

Splash damage on landing

Laser beam

War Machine – Level 15

War Machine. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Should mounter laser

Wrist cannons

Shoulder mounted rockets

Peelverine – Level 30

Peely dressed as Wolverine. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Wolverine’s claws

Dual-wielded submachine guns

Emma Frost – Level 45

Emma Frost. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

N/A

Captain America Jonesy – Level 65

Captain America Jonesy. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Captain America’s shield that can be used to attack or defend

Mysterio – Level 80

Mysterio. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Illusion powers

Shuri – Level 100

Shuri. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Vibranium claws

Doctor Doom – Special Skin

Doctor Doom. Epic Games, Marvel Entertainment

Can fly

Dark magic

No doubt, there will be even more skins, outfits, characters and abilities to come as the season progresses.

When we know more, we will update this page in due course.

