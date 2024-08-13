Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass: All confirmed Marvel skins
Absolute battle pass bedlam.
The next Fortnite Season is upon us, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass with all confirmed Marvel skins listed.
We’ve also created a video featured above showcasing each during the reveal for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.
Fans of subversive superheroes, you will be glad to know that Gwenpool will be in Fortnite - and going by the trailer, they look to have some really good abilities.
It was also revealed that the Fantastic Four will be making an appearance too, but we don’t have any more information currently other than that they will be coming to Fortnite.
It isn’t just Marvel getting the limelight; parent company Disney is set to have some other iconic characters get involved, too, such as Captain Hook, Maleficent and Cruella de Vil.
But we’re here for Absolute Doom, so read on and we shall tell all!
When does Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass start?
The Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass starts 1pm BST on Friday 16th August.
From then, you will be able to start unlocking all of the skins and outfits included in the battle pass, from Dr Doom to Wolverine - whose outfit looks especially dashing on dear ol' Peely.
As usual, you will be able to buy the battle pass as soon as the new season has gone live and start working your way through it.
If you are short on cash, check out our Fortnite V-Buck missions list that shows all the best quests to complete so that you can earn yourself some extra V-Bucks.
Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass: All confirmed Marvel skins
Below are all the Marvel skins, characters and abilities confirmed so far for the Fortnite Absolute Doom Battle Pass. We'd assume the abilities will be found around the map like normal weapons, but you never know!
Gwenpool – Immediately unlocked
- Rocket boots and gloves
- Splash damage on landing
- Laser beam
War Machine – Level 15
- Should mounter laser
- Wrist cannons
- Shoulder mounted rockets
Peelverine – Level 30
- Wolverine’s claws
- Dual-wielded submachine guns
Emma Frost – Level 45
- N/A
Captain America Jonesy – Level 65
- Captain America’s shield that can be used to attack or defend
Mysterio – Level 80
- Illusion powers
Shuri – Level 100
- Vibranium claws
Doctor Doom – Special Skin
- Can fly
- Dark magic
No doubt, there will be even more skins, outfits, characters and abilities to come as the season progresses.
When we know more, we will update this page in due course.
