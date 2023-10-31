Storm Shield Defence missions, daily quests and other challenges can award Founders with V-Bucks.

If you aren’t a Founder, you will instead earn X-Ray tickets, rather than V-Bucks, in Save the World. These can be spent on X-Ray Llamas.

Of course, any V-Bucks earned in Save the World can be spent on anything you like in the in-game item shop. Completing the missions and challenges is a great way to earn some V-Bucks for free.

Fortnite V-Buck missions list

You can earn V-Bucks in Fortnite Save the World missions (as a Founder) across Stonewood, Plankerton, Canny Valley and Twine Peaks.

V-Bucks can be earned by completing Storm Shield Defence missions, daily quests and other challenges. You can check up in-game for the current list of missions/quests that award V-Bucks.

On 31st October 2023, there are no timed V-Buck missions in Fortnite Save the World. There are, however, daily quests that award V-Bucks.

It’s worth heading to SaveTheWorldPlanner or freethevbucks.com to keep up to date with the latest daily quests without needing to log in to the game.

You can also earn V-Bucks as a Founder in the Save the World main quest line and by completing its Storm Shield Defence missions.

The main quest line is split between four areas – Stonewood, Plankerton, Canny Valley and Twine Peaks. Each area contains six Storm Shield Defence missions, earning you 100 V-Bucks for each one you complete – 600 in total for each area.

Complete each of the four areas and you should unlock Side Quests, with four more Storm Shield Defence missions in each area. The 10th and final Storm Shield Defence mission in each area rewards you with 150 V-Bucks, rather than the standard 100.

You can also earn V-Bucks as a Founder in other Side Quests, such as various Lok’s Book of Monsters missions and in repeating challenges such as Mission Accomplished (complete a set number of missions), Hold the Door! (complete a set number of Storm Shield Defences) and Toxic Treasures (destroy a set number of Mimics).

Here is the complete Fortnite V-Buck missions list:

Stonewall

Main quest line:

Homebase Storm Shield Defence 1 | 100 V-Bucks

| Homebase Storm Shield Defence 2 | 100 V-Bucks

| Homebase Storm Shield Defence 3 | 100 V-Bucks

| Homebase Storm Shield Defence 4 | 100 V-Bucks

| Homebase Storm Shield Defence 5 | 100 V-Bucks

| Homebase Storm Shield Defence 6 | 100 V-Bucks

Side Quests:

Homebase Storm Shield Defence 7 | 100 V-Bucks

| Homebase Storm Shield Defence 8 | 100 V-Bucks

| Homebase Storm Shield Defence 9 | 100 V-Bucks

| Homebase Storm Shield Defence 10 | 150 V-Bucks

Plankerton

Main quest line:

Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 1 | 100 V-Bucks

| Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 2 | 100 V-Bucks

| Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 3 | 100 V-Bucks

| Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 4 | 100 V-Bucks

| Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 5 | 100 V-Bucks

| Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 6 | 100 V-Bucks

Side Quests:

Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 7 | 100 V-Bucks

| Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 8 | 100 V-Bucks

| Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 9 | 100 V-Bucks

| Plankerton Storm Shield Defence 10 | 150 V-Bucks

Canny Valley

Main quest line:

Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 1 | 100 V-Bucks

| Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 2 | 100 V-Bucks

| Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 3 | 100 V-Bucks

| Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 4 | 100 V-Bucks

| Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 5 | 100 V-Bucks

| Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 6 | 100 V-Bucks

Side Quests:

Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 7 | 100 V-Bucks

| Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 8 | 100 V-Bucks

| Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 9 | 100 V-Bucks

| Canny Valley Storm Shield Defence 10 | 150 V-Bucks

Twine Peaks

Main quest line:

Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 1 | 100 V-Bucks

| Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 2 | 100 V-Bucks

| Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 3 | 100 V-Bucks

| Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 4 | 100 V-Bucks

| Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 5 | 100 V-Bucks

| Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 6 | 100 V-Bucks

Side Quests:

Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 7 | 100 V-Bucks

| Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 8 | 100 V-Bucks

| Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 9 | 100 V-Bucks

| Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defence 10 | 150 V-Bucks

