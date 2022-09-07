This feels like it could be a perfect investment for the hardened Fortnite fan to make for themselves, or perhaps it could be a particularly generous gift for a Fortnite fan that you know. Receiving one would be even more exciting than the leaks regarding Fortnite season 4 .

It feels like a match made in heaven — Secretlab, purveyors of some of the best gaming chairs on the planet (including the Secretlab Titan that we're sitting on right now), has made an official Fortnite gaming chair in collaboration with Epic Games.

But how much does the Fortnite gaming chair cost and where are you meant to buy it from? Keep on reading and we'll break it down for you.

How much is the Fortnite gaming chair price?

Prices start at £414 GBP for the Fortnite gaming chair, judging by the Secretlab website. Its official product name is Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series: Fortnite Battle Bus Edition.

As is always the case with these kinds of chairs, there are plenty of optional extras that can drive the price up, including different fabrics and various other add-ons and accessories.

We can very much vouch for the Secretlab brand of chairs as we've been using one in our home office for years, but it is worth nothing that cheaper chairs are available: they may not have the Fortnite branding, but the Corsair TC70 is £252.48 on Amazon right now, and the PlayHaha chair is just £81.99.

Where to buy the Fortnite gaming chair from Secretlab

If you're wondering where to buy the Fortnite gaming chair, the answer to that question is very simple: you can buy the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series: Fortnite Battle Bus Edition directly from the Secretlab website.

Unlike a lot of other gaming chair companies, Secretlab does not sell its stock via Amazon, so you'll need to go through the official Secretlab site instead. You'll be able to see all the optional extras, and various other designs, on there as well. Happy shopping!

