This includes running, mantling and sliding, the latter of which is needed for one of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 14 quests. So, you'll want to get some sliding in before Fortnite Season 4 comes along!

The traversal in Fortnite has had quite the change-up recently, with Fortnite Chapter 3 adding several brand new movement systems alongside the famous zero-build mode.

The quest in question requires you to "pick up items while sliding", so if you're wondering how on earth to slide to complete this quest or, indeed, just to look cool, then we'll explain all down below.

How to slide in Fortnite

Thankfully it's nice and easy to slide in Fortnite, and there's plenty of places to practise.

To slide, all you need to do is hold down the crouch button (the right stick on console, or the CTRL button on PC) while moving. You can still fire your weapon and pick up items while sliding and can cancel at any time by hitting the crouch button again.

Bear in mind that you'll slide much farther if you have a steep slope! Sliding is extremely useful for evading gunfire, escaping the storm and dropping from high locations. You can also change the slide mechanic in your settings to find a style that works for you.

If you'd like to see sliding in action, have a look below:

Now all you need to do is find some items on a steep enough slope, and make sure you grab them as you whizz by!

